해외에 있는 생산시설을 국내로 다시 옮기는 것을 reshoring이라 합니다.shore는 강, 바다와 맞닿아 있는 '해안가, 물가'라는 뜻인데 '다시'라는 뜻의 접두사 're'와 함께 쓰여 '되돌아오다'는 의미가 되었습니다.

챗GPT

Smart factories are driving South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises to reshore overseas plants. Their digital manufacturing system leads them to move their overseas production back home.



A smart factory integrates the manufacturing and distribution processes including planning, design, production, distribution and sales with artificial intelligence and the Internet of things to manufacture at the minimum costs and time.



The digitalized facility cut production costs by an average of 15.5%, raising productivity and quality by 28.5% and 42.5%, respectively, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. Companies with the plants added 2.6 employees on average and reduced industrial accidents by 6.2%.



Installations of robots improved the workplace environment, reducing accidents such as hand and foot entrapment, as well as musculoskeletal diseases of employees.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

스마트 공장이 국내 중소기업의 해외 공장 리쇼어링을 촉진시키고 있다. 생산시설이 디지털화 됨에 따라 해외에 있는 생산시설을 본국으로 이전시키고 있는 것이다.스마트 공장은 상품의 기획·설계·생산·유통·판매 등 전 과정을 인공지능, 사물인터넷과 결합해 최소한의 비용과 시간으로 생산하는 공장을 말한다.중소벤처기업부에 따르면 디지털화 시설을 통해 평균 15.5% 생산 비용이 절감됐으며 생산성은 28.5%, 품질은 42.5% 각각 향상됐다. 스마트 공장 시설을 갖춘 기업은 평균 2.6명의 직원을 추가로 고용하고 산업재해를 6.2% 감소시켰다.로봇 도입으로 작업 환경이 개선되어 손·발 끼임 등의 사고는 물론 직원의 근골격계 질환도 줄었다.‘리쇼어링(reshoring)’이라는 단어는 자주 쓰이는 경제용어입니다. shore는 강·바다와 맞닿아 있는 ‘해안가, 물가’라는 뜻인데, ‘다시’라는 뜻의 접두사 ‘re’와 함께 쓰여 ‘되돌아오다’는 의미가 되었습니다.소련 연방의 해체 이후 세계화(globalization)가 화두로 떠올랐습니다. 탈냉전 기간(the post-Cold War era) 동안 국가 간 교류가 활발해지면서 기업들은 인건비와 원자재가 싼 국가로 생산시설을 옮기기 시작했습니다. 이를 ‘오프쇼어링(offshoring)’라고 부릅니다. 해안가에서 멀어진(off) 거니까요.하지만 대기업들의 offshoring으로 인해 국내 일자리가 줄고 다른 국가에 경제 의존도가 높아지면서 경제 활성화와 경제 안보를 위해 각국 정부는 기업들의 reshoring을 장려하고 있습니다.The government and the ruling party agreed to amend tax laws to extend the period of corporate tax breaks from seven years to 10 years for reshoring companies(정부와 여당은 세법 개정을 통해 리쇼어링 기업에 대한 법인세 감면 기간을 현재 7년에서 10년으로 연장하기로 결의했다).생산시설을 국내로 들여오는 대신 해외 자회사가 벌어들인 돈을 배당금 형태로 국내로 가져오는 것은 ‘자본 리쇼어링(capital reshoring)’이라고 합니다.The major companies’ capital reshoring will benefit from the government’s corporate tax breaks that became effective in January of this year(대기업들의 자본 리쇼어링은 올해 1월부터 적용된 정부의 법인세 감면 혜택을 받을 것이다).