grapple은 물리적 싸움을 뜻합니다. 레슬링 경기 등에서 상대방을 제압하려고 하는 것을 의미하지요. 비유적 의미로 위 예문처럼 어렵거나 복잡한 문제 또는 상황을 해결하려 애쓴다는 의미로 더 많이 쓰입니다.

One in five South Koreans is now 65 years old or older as the Asian country grapples with the demographic challenge of a rapidly aging population and the world’s lowest birthrate.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that the country has officially joined the super-aged nations, with 20% of its population surpassing the age of 65.



South Korea had 10.24 million inhabitants aged 65 and older, accounting for 20% of its total population of 51.22 million.



According to the UN, any country with more than 7% of the population 65 or older is an aging society, a country with over 14% of the age group is classified as an aged society and a country with more than 20% a super-aged society.



South Korea is the second country in Asia to reach that milestone after Japan.



South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, entered the aging society classification in 2000 and became an aged society in 2017.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

한국인 5명 중 1명은 65세 이상으로 대한민국은 급속한 고령화와 세계 최저 출산율이라는 인구학적 문제에 직면해 있다.행정안전부는 한국이 공식적으로 초고령사회에 진입했으며, 65세 이상 인구가 전체 인구의 20%를 넘어섰다고 발표했다.65세 이상 주민등록 인구가 1024만4550명으로, 전체 주민등록 인구 5122만1286명의 20%를 차지했다.유엔에서는 전체 인구 중 65세 이상이 7%를 넘으면 고령화사회, 14%를 넘으면 고령사회, 20% 이상이 되면 초고령사회로 분류한다.한국은 아시아에서 일본에 이어 초고령사회에 진입한 두 번째 국가가 됐다.아시아에서 네 번째로 경제 규모가 큰 한국은 2000년에 고령화사회로 진입했으며, 2017년에는 고령사회가 되었다.우리나라는 초고령사회에 접어든 일본, 이탈리아, 독일, 프랑스 등 20여 개국 중 고령화 속도가 가장 빠르다고 합니다. 세계에서 가장 낮은 출산율과 늘어나는 기대수명 때문이죠. 통계청이 발표한 ‘장래인구추계’에 따라 2045년 한국은 일본을 추월에 세계에서 가장 늙은 국가가 될 것으로 예상된다는 기사의 일부입니다.예문 윗부분에 ‘해결하려 애쓰다’라는 의미로 grapple with라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. grapple은 물리적 싸움을 뜻합니다. 레슬링 경기 등에서 상대방을 제압하려고 하는 것을 의미하지요. The two police officers are grappling with the gunman suspected of carrying out a serious of robberies in the downtown area, struggling to disarm him as he resists arrest(경찰관 2명이 도심 지역에서 연속적으로 무장 강도를 저지른 혐의를 받는 총기범과 몸싸움을 벌이며 그를 제압하려고 애쓰고 있다).비유적 의미로 위 예문처럼 어렵거나 복잡한 문제 또는 상황을 해결하려 애쓴다는 의미로 더 많이 쓰입니다. Throughout history, philosophers and scholars have grappled with questions about the meaning of life, the nature of consciousness and the ultimate purpose of human existence(역사적으로 철학자와 학자들은 삶의 의미, 의식의 본질, 그리고 인간 존재의 궁극적 목적에 대한 질문과 씨름해왔다).비슷한 표현으로 struggle with가 있습니다. struggle은 ‘고군분투하다’ ‘벗어나려고 애쓰다’라는 뜻입니다. For decades, North Korea has struggled with food shortages due to international isolation and economic mismanagement(수십 년 동안 북한은 국제적 고립과 경제 운영 실패로 식량 부족으로 어려움을 겪어왔다).