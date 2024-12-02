예문 아랫부분에 '중단하다'는 뜻으로 pull the plug라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. 비즈니스 영어에서는 '하던 사업에서 발을 빼다' '철수하다'라는 의미로 주로 쓰입니다. 잘되지 않는 사업에서 철수할 때 사용하죠.

한경DB

Ananti that operates multiple hotels, resorts and golf courses across the country rebranded Ananti Hilton Busan as Ananti At Busan Cove in January.



The South Korean hospitality company announced it has ended its six-year-long partnership with Hilton by removing the global hotel giant’s nameplate from its luxury seaside hotel in Busan. It opened in 2017 as Hilton Busan.



Even without the Hilton brand and operation system, Ananti expects its hotel in Busan to thrive under its independent booking and membership systems.



To lure even more guests from abroad, Ananti will introduce a new hotel website that is supported in multiple languages including English, Japanese and Chinese.



It once operated The Ananti Kumgang Mountain but pulled the plug on the golf resort in North Korea in April 2022 amid a lagging recovery in inter-Korean relations.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

호텔·리조트·골프장을 운영하는 아난티는 올 1월 ‘아난티힐튼부산’을 ‘아난티앳부산코브’로 바꿨다.우리나라 호텔 기업인 아난티는 글로벌 호텔 체인 힐튼과 6년간 이어온 협업을 종료하면서 부산 해변가에 위치한 럭셔리 호텔 ‘아난티힐튼부산’에서 힐튼을 뺐다고 발표했다. 이 호텔은 2017년 ‘힐튼부산’으로 문을 열었다.힐튼이라는 간판과 운영 시스템 없이도 독자적 예약과 회원 관리 시스템으로 충분히 경쟁력이 있다고 아난티는 믿고 있다.아난티는 더 많은 외국인 고객을 유치하기 위해 새로운 홈페이지에 영어, 일본어, 중국어를 포함한 외국어 서비스를 선보일 예정이다.아난티는 한때 북한에서 ‘아난티 금강산’이라는 이름으로 골프장을 운영했지만 남북 관계가 경색됨에 따라 2022년 4월 운영을 중단했다.부산 기장군에 위치한 아난티힐튼부산은 2017년에 개관한 이후 6년여간 부산을 대표하는 럭셔리 호텔로 입지를 다져왔습니다. 올해부터 국내 호텔 기업인 아난티가 힐튼과 맺은 협업을 종료하고 힐튼 브랜드 대신 자체 호텔 브랜드명인 ‘아난티앳’를 쓰기 시작했다는 기사의 일부입니다.예문 아랫부분에 ‘중단하다’는 뜻으로 pull the plug라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. 직역하면 TV 등 가전제품의 전원 코드를 잡아당겨 사용을 중단한다는 뜻이지요. 병원에서 의식이 돌아올 가능성이 없는 중환자의 인공호흡기를 제거해 더 이상 연명 치료를 하지 않는다는 의미입니다. 비즈니스 영어에서는 ‘하던 사업에서 발을 빼다’ ‘철수하다’라는 의미로 주로 쓰입니다. 잘나가는 사업을 그만둔다기보다 잘되지 않는 사업에서 철수할 때 사용하죠.To meet the trend, LG Display is seeking to pull the plug on the liquid crystal display (LCD) business to focus on OLED technology, in which it has the upper hand compared with its Chinese peers(트렌드에 맞춰 LG디스플레이는 액정표시장치(LCD) 사업에서 손을 떼고 중국 업체보다 우위에 있는 OLED 기술에 집중하겠다는 전략이다).South Korea’s seventh-largest conglomerate has decided to pull the plug on money-losing Lotte Healthcare founded in April 2022 to focus on the profit-making contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business(국내 7위 대기업인 롯데는 흑자를 내는 위탁 개발 사업에 집중하기 위해 2022년 4월 설립된 적자 회사인 롯데헬스케어 사업에서 철수하기로 결정했다).CDMO는 전 세계 바이오 의약품 시장에서 대세로 떠오르는 사업입니다. 바이오 의약품 회사와 계약을 맺고 연구, 개발, 제조 서비스를 동시에 제공하는 것을 의미합니다.