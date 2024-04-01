'느슨하게 하다'의 뜻인 loosen을 사용해 loosen the purse strings이라고 표현하면 지갑을 열어 돈을 꺼내 쓴다는 뜻입니다. '지갑을 닫다' '지출을 줄이다'는 뜻은 loosen의 반대말인 tighten을 쓰면 됩니다.

South Korean travelers are loosening their purse strings on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, with overseas travel sales for one of the biggest holiday seasons almost completely sold out.



Southeast Asia and Japan are the most popular destinations for Koreans. They account for 54% and 30%, respectively, of overseas travel bookings for the holiday season up to now. According to Hanatour, its travel sales for the Jan 21-24 holidays have increased by 70 times compared to the previous year’s level.



Some 15,000 customers have signed up for its overseas travel packages or tickets. Hanjin Travel’s charter flights arranged for golf tours in Kagoshima, Japan were fully booked.



“Travel demand will likely reach 90% pre-pandemic levels, or more, this year. We will shift to more aggressive sales strategies than we did for last year’s winter season,” said an industry official.

최대 휴가철 중 하나인 설 명절을 맞이해 한국 여행객이 지출을 늘리면서 해외여행 상품이 거의 완판됐다.동남아시아와 일본은 한국인에게 가장 인기 있는 여행지로, 이번 휴가철 해외여행 예약의 각각 54%와 30%를 차지했다. 하나투어에 따르면 1월 21부터 24일까지 여행 상품 매출은 전년 대비 70배 증가했다. 약 15000명의 고객이 해외여행 패키지 또는 항공권을 구입했다.한진 여행사가 일본 가고시마 골프 여행 상품으로 준비한 전세기는 이미 예약이 다 찼다.업계 관계자는 “올해 여행 수요가 팬데믹 이전의 90% 또는 그 이상에 이를 것”이라고 전망하면서 “작년 겨울 휴가철보다 더 공격적인 영업 전략을 펼 계획”이라고 말했다.올해 설 연휴에 해외여행 수요가 급증했다는 기사의 일부입니다. 예문 첫 부분에 ‘지갑을 열다’ ‘지출을 늘리다’의 의미로 ‘loosen the purse strings’라는 표현을 썼습니다. purse strings는 purse(지갑)과 string(끈)이라는 단어를 함께 써 ‘지갑 끈’이라는 뜻입니다. 복주머니처럼 생긴 지갑 위에 있는 끈을 조였다 풀었다 한다는 비유적 표현입니다.지갑에서 돈을 꺼내려면 주머니 끈을 느슨하게 풀어야 하죠? ‘느슨하게 하다’의 뜻인 loosen을 사용해 loosen the purse strings라고 표현하면 지갑을 열어 돈을 꺼내 쓴다는 뜻입니다.The prime minister said in a parliamentary speech that it was too early for the government to loosen the purse strings until the centra bank cuts interest rates(국무총리는 국회 연설에서 중앙은행이 금리를 내리기 전까지는 정부가 지출을 늘리기엔 너무 이르다고 말했다).purse strings라는 단어를 사용해 신중하게 지출을 관리한다는 의미로 동사 control 또는 hold와 함께 사용할 수 있습니다. Women control(또는 hold) the purse strings of most families(대부분의 가정에서는 여자들이 지출을 관리한다).반대로 ‘지갑을 닫다’ ‘지출을 줄이다’는 뜻은 어떻게 표현할까요? loosen의 반대말인 tighten을 쓰면 됩니다. A sense of crisis gripped South Korean home appliance makers two years ago when consumers tightened their purse strings on growing concerns over the economic recovery(경제 회복에 대한 불안함으로 소비자들이 소비를 줄였던 2년 전 국내 가전회사들은 위기의식을 느꼈다).