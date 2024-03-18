take over를 수동태로 쓰면 '인수되다'는 뜻이 됩니다.명사로 takeover는 '경영권 인수'라는 뜻입니다. 뒤에 목적어 없이 자동사로 take over를 쓰면 '취임하다' '어떤 직책을 승계하다'는 뜻이 됩니다.

Dongwon Group has canceled its bid to take over McDonald’s franchise in South Korea.



“We reviewed the takeover of McDonald’s Korea but our conclusion was not to proceed with it,” the group’s holding company Dongwon Industries said.



In January 2023, Dongwon Industries was the lone participant in a preliminary bid for the sale and conducted due diligence on the matter. Both sides were negotiating the acquisition price but sources say the process was halted due to their failure to narrow differences.



This marks the second failed attempt to sell McDonald’s Korea after the first in 2016. At the time, the global private equity fund Carlyle formed a consortium with Maeil Dairies to pursue the acquisition, but the latter’s withdrawal led to the bid's collapse. McDonald's Korea is 100% owned by its parent company in the US.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

동원그룹이 한국맥도날드 인수 추진을 중단했다.동원그룹 지주회사인 동원산업은 “한국맥도날드 인수를 검토했으나 인수 절차를 중단하기로 결론을 내렸다”고 밝혔다. 2023년 1월 동원산업은 유일한 한국맥도날드 예비입찰 참여자로서 실사를 진행한 바 있다.소식통에 따르면 양측은 인수 가격 협상을 진행 중이었지만 이견을 좁히지 못해 협상을 중단한 것으로 전해졌다. 2016년 한국맥도날드 매각이 결렬된 이후 두 번째로 매각이 무산된 것이다.당시 글로벌 사모펀드 칼라일은 매일유업과 컨소시엄을 맺고 한국맥도날드 인수를 추진했으나 매일유업의 탈퇴로 입찰이 무산됐다. 미국 맥도날드 본사는 한국맥도날드 지분 100%를 보유하고 있다.미국 맥도날드가 한국 자회사인 한국맥도날드의 새 주인을 찾기 위해 매물로 내놓았지만 단독 인수 후보자였던 동원산업과 이견을 좁히지 못해 협상을 중단했다는 기사의 일부입니다.예문 앞부분에 ‘인수하다’는 뜻으로 take over라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. take over something 또는 take something over는 어떤 사업이나 회사를 매수해 지배권이나 소유권을 갖는다는 의미입니다. Viva Republica, the operator of the mobile financial app Toss, took over the operator of Tada, a ride-hailing service, to expand into the mobility sector in 2021(모바일 금융서비스 토스 운영자인 비바리퍼블리카는 모빌리티 시장으로 확장하기 위해 2021년 차량 공유 서비스 타다를 인수했다).take over를 수동태로 쓰면 ‘인수되다’는 뜻이 됩니다. The Japanese company he works for was recently taken over by South Korea’s third-largest business group(그가 근무하는 일본 회사는 최근 한국 3대 그룹에 인수됐다).명사로 takeover는 ‘경영권 인수’라는 뜻입니다. The average value of startup takeover deals tumbled 34% to 40 billion won from a year before(스타트업 평균 인수 가격은 1년 전에 비해 34% 하락한 400억 원으로 떨어졌다).뒤에 목적어 없이 자동사로 take over를 쓰면 ‘취임하다’ ‘어떤 직책을 승계하다’라는 뜻이 됩니다. She took over as chief executive officer of the biotechnology startup after its founder quit in February(그녀는 바이오 스타트업 창업자가 2월 퇴임한 후 그 회사 대표로 취임했다).