South Korean wind power companies such as SK oceanplant Co., HD Hyundai Electric Co. and CS Wind Corp. are expected to get a tailwind from Taiwan’s ambitious renewable energy policy, after the island nation’s President-elect Lai Ching-te takes office.



Lai, the current Taiwanese vice president, was elected as the country’s new president, marking the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s third consecutive presidential win. During his campaign, Lai proposed the most ambitious energy transition strategy among the four major candidates. He suggested that the share of renewables rise to 30% of the country’s energy mix by 2030 and to 60~70% by 2050.



The country has announced plans to build offshore wind power facilities to generate a total of 15 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from 2026 to 2035, or 1.5GW per year. One gigawatt is enough to power 2.8 million households a year.

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

SK오션플랜트, HD현대일렉트릭, 씨에스윈드 등 한국 풍력발전 업체들이 대만 라이칭더 총통 당선인 취임 후 대만의 야심 찬 재생에너지 전환 정책의 수혜를 받을 것으로 예상된다.현 부총통이 새 총통으로 당선됨으로써 대만은 집권 민주진보당(민진당)이 세 번 연속 대선에서 승리를 거두었다. 선거운동 기간 동안 라이칭더는 4명의 대통령 후보 중 가장 야심 찬 친환경 에너지 정책을 제안했다. 재생에너지 비중을 2030년까지 전체 에너지 사용량의 30%, 2050년까지 60~70%로 각각 늘리겠다고 제안했다.대만은 2026년부터 2035년까지 총 15기가와트(GW), 연간으로는 1.5GW 규모의 전력을 생산하는 해상풍력 발전설비를 건설할 예정이다. 1GW는 연간 280만 가구가 사용할 수 있는 규모의 전력량이다.최근 대만 대선에서 집권 여당인 민진당 라이칭더 후보가 당선됐습니다. 대만이 추진해온 친환경 에너지 정책이 더욱 탄력을 받을 것으로 예상됩니다.기사 윗부분에 ‘순풍을 타다’는 뜻으로 get a tailwind라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. tailwind는 꼬리 tail과 바람 wind가 합쳐져 만들어진 합성어로 ‘꼬리 쪽으로 부는 바람’이라는 뜻입니다. 날아가는 비행기와 바다에서 항해하는 배의 꼬리 쪽으로 바람이 분다면 같은 거리를 좀 더 빠르게 가는 데 도움이 될 수 있겠지요. 의역하면 ‘호재가 되다’입니다.The government’s plan to remove taxes on financial investment income will act as a tailwind for the financial industry(금융투자 소득세를 폐지하려는 정부 계획은 금융시장에 호재로 작용할 것이다). The renewable energy industry feels a tailwind from the Taiwan government’s plan to build new large-scale offshore wind farms by 2030 to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions(신재생에너지 산업은 대만 정부가 온실가스 배출을 대폭 줄이기 위해 2030년까지 대규모 해상 풍력시설을 건설하려는 계획에 수혜를 입을 것으로 기대된다).꼬리 쪽으로 부는 바람의 반대말은 머리 쪽으로 부는 바람, 즉 headwind입니다. 순풍의 반대말로 ‘역풍’ ‘맞바람’이라는 뜻이지요. The global economy faces headwinds in 2024 amid rising tensions in the Red Sea and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia(홍해 지역의 긴장감이 높아지고 우크라이나-러시아 전쟁이 지속됨으로써 세계경제는 2024년에도 어려움에 직면할 것이다).