groundbreaking의 뜻은 '획기적인' 입니다. ceremony와 함께 쓰일 때만 '기공식' '착공식'이라는 뜻이 됩니다.break new ground 구문은 이전에는 없었던 '새로운 분야를 개척하다' 새로운 발견을 하다'는 뜻입니다.

정의선 현대자동차그룹 회장(왼쪽 다섯 번째) 등 참석자들이 25일(현지시간) 미국 조지아주 브라이언 카운티에서 열린 ‘현대자동차그룹 메타플랜트 아메리카’ 기공식에서 첫 삽을 뜨고 있다. 연합뉴스

Hyundai Motor Co., the world’s third-largest automaker along with its affiliate Kia Corp., on Monday broke ground on a dedicated electric vehicle factory in South Korea in its push to lead the global future mobility industry.



Hyundai, the country’s top carmaker, is scheduled to complete the construction of the plant with an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs in 2025 with an investment of 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) for mass production from the first quarter of 2026.



“The dedicated EV plant marks another beginning toward the era of electrification for the next 50 years,” said Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun in a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony. “I am honored to share the dream of a company for a hundred years here.”



The factory in the metropolitan city about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul will be Hyundai’s first new domestic plant in 29 years since it built a facility in Asan in 1996.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

계열사인 기아자동차와 함께 세계 3위 자동차 회사로 자리매김한 현대자동차는 미래 모빌리티산업을 주도하기 위해 월요일 국내 전기차 전용 공장 기공식을 개최했다.우리나라 최대 자동차 제조사인 현대차는 공장 건설에 2조 원을 투자해 2025년 연간 생산 20만 대 규모의 전기차 공장 건설을 완료한 후 2026년 1분기부터 양산을 시작할 예정이다.정의선 현대차그룹 회장은 기공식에서 “전기차 전용 공장은 향후 50년 전동화 시대를 향한 또 다른 시작”이라고 말했다. 정 회장은 “100년 기업의 꿈을 이곳에서 공유하게 돼 영광"이라고 덧붙였다.서울에서 동남쪽으로 약 300킬로미터 떨어진 전기차 전용 공장은 1996년 현대아산 공장 준공 이후 29년 만에 처음으로 현대차가 국내에 건설하는 공장이다.현대차가 미래 전기차 시장 선점을 위해 국내에 신규 전기차 전용 공장을 짓기 위한 기공식을 개최했다는 기사의 일부입니다.예문 앞부분에 토목이나 건축 공사를 시작한다는 ‘착공하다’ ‘기공하다’는 의미인 break ground라는 표현을 썼습니다. break가 깨다, 부수다는 뜻이니까 땅을 파다는 의미지요. 즉 새로운 건물을 짓기 위해 공식적으로 첫 삽을 뜨다는 뜻입니다. The semiconductor company will break ground on a new plant in North Gyeongsang Province next month and expects to open it next year(그 반도체 회사는 다음 달 경상북도에 신규 공장 착공식을 열고 내년에 공장 가동을 기대하고 있다).예문 아래에 break와 ground 위치를 바꾼 단어 groundbreaking과 행사라는 뜻의 ceremony가 함께 쓰여 ‘기공식’ ‘착공식’이라는 뜻이 됐습니다.원래 groundbreaking의 뜻은 땅을 부술 정도의 ‘획기적인’입니다. Scientists made groundbreaking discoveries about human brain(과학자들은 인간 두뇌에 대한 획기적인 발견을 했다). ceremony와 함께 쓰일 때만 ‘기공식’ ‘착공식’이라는 뜻이 되지요.Break와 ground 사이에 new를 넣은 break new ground 구문은 이전에는 없었던 ‘새로운 분야를 개척하다’ ‘새로운 발견을 하다’는 뜻입니다. This summit meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan will break new ground in their diplomatic relations(한국과 일본의 이번 정상회담은 양국 외교 관계의 새로운 계기가 될 것이다).