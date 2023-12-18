groom은 (가죽이나 털 등을) '솔로 다듬다', '꾸미다'라는 뜻으로도 사용됩니다. Here are good tips to groom your dog at home(반려견을 집에서 손질하는 유용한 방법). 명사로 groom은 '신랑', '마부'를 뜻합니다.

Getty Images Bank

Shin Yoo-yeol, the eldest son of Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, was promoted to lead the group’s new division to be launched within its holding company Lotte Corp., tasked with finding new growth drivers, during its regular executive reshuffle on Wednesday.



With the promotion, the junior Shin has become the first third-generation family member of the South Korean conglomerate to take a senior manager role at its headquarters. He will also assume an executive position at both Lotte Corp. and Lotte Biologics Co.



The 37-year-old son of the group chairman has been groomed for top manager roles mostly in Japan. Lotte Group, focused on food, retail and chemicals, is pivoting toward biopharma, healthcare and IT, respectively with Lotte Biologics, Lotte Healthcare and Lotte Data Communication Co. set to take central roles.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

신동빈 롯데그룹 회장의 장남인 신유열 씨가 지난 수요일 발표한 정기 임원 인사에서 지주회사인 ㈜롯데에 만들어지는 신사업부를 이끌 실장으로 승진했다.이번 승진으로 신유열 씨는 롯데그룹 창업자 집안 3세대 출신으로는 처음으로 한국 본사에서 임원으로 일하게 되었고, 아울러 ㈜롯데와 롯데바이오로직스에서도 임원 자리를 맡을 예정이다.37세인 신유열 씨는 주로 롯데 일본 지사에서 일하며 롯데그룹 최고 관리자 자리를 맡기 위한 준비를 해왔다. 식품, 유통, 화학에 주력해온 롯데그룹은 롯데바이오로직스, 롯데헬스케어, 롯데정보통신을 주요 계열사로 거느리고 바이오, 헬스케어, IT 사업 등을 중심으로 성장을 꾀하고 있다.연말이 되면 각 기업들은 정기 임원 인사를 발표합니다. 올해 롯데그룹 정기 인사에서 창업주의 3세대가 상무에서 전무로 승진하면서 본격적인 경영 승계 준비를 시작했다는 기사의 일부입니다.예문 아랫부분에 ‘훈련을 받다’는 뜻으로 groomed라는 단어가 쓰였습니다. groom은 ‘후계자로 키우다’, ‘중요한 직책을 맡기기 위해 준비시키다’라는 뜻입니다. New employees are being groomed for senior roles(새로운 직원들이 더 높은 직책을 맡을 수 있도록 훈련시키고 있다).‘훈련하다’로도 번역되므로 train으로 대체할 수 있습니다. The entertainment agency has been training/grooming idol groups for their global debut(연예 기획사는 아이돌 훈련생들의 해외 무대 진출을 위해 훈련시키고 있다).groom은 (가죽이나 털 등을) ‘솔로 다듬다’, ‘꾸미다’라는 뜻으로도 사용됩니다. Here are good tips to groom your dog at home(반려견을 집에서 손질하는 유용한 방법). Jack spends more money on grooming, makeup and clothes than his friends(잭은 친구들보다 꾸미고 화장, 옷에 돈을 더 많이 쓴다). 미성년자나 사회적 약자를 심리적으로 반항할 수 없게 만드는 부정적 의미인 ‘그루밍’도 여기에서 파생되었습니다.앞에 well이나 badly를 붙인 well-groomed(외모를 단정히 꾸민), badly-groomed(단정하지 못한)이란 표현도 있습니다. David was well-groomed for his first job interview(데이비드는 그의 첫 번째 취직 면접을 보기 위해 단정하게 차려입었다).명사로 groom은 ‘신랑’, ‘마부’를 뜻합니다. We prayed for the bride and bridegroom at their wedding(우리는 결혼식에서 신랑, 신부를 위해 기도했다).