break out은 갑자기 사건이나 사고가 발생하다는 뜻으로도 쓰입니다.이렇게 갑자기 어떤 일이 크게 발생한 것처럼, breakout hit은 갑작스러운 성공을 뜻하게 되지 않았을까요?

Disney Plus, a global over-the-top (OTT) streaming service provider, is rapidly enhancing its presence in South Korea, with its latest original series ‘Moving’ becoming the most-watched drama ever on its app.



Set in modern-day Korea, the Disney+ original drama series tells the story of a group of superpowered spies who hide their true abilities from the world in order to protect their families from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies.



“From the US to all across the Asia-Pacific, it is fast becoming a breakout hit with its captivating storyline, world-class cast and incredible postproduction effects all coming together to deliver exceptional storytelling,” said Carol Choi, Disney’s executive vice president in charge of original content strategy for the Asia-Pacific.



The series consists of 20 episodes. The first seven episodes were released on August 9.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

글로벌 OTT 회사 디즈니 플러스가 최신 오리지널 시리즈 <무빙(Moving)>이 자사 앱에서 가장 많이 시청한 드라마로 등극하며 한국에서 빠르게 입지를 넓히고 있다.한국의 현대 시대를 배경으로 한 <무빙>은 정부 기관의 악의적인 해악과 착취로부터 가족을 보호하기 위해 자신의 진정한 능력을 세상에 숨기는 초능력 스파이 집단의 이야기를 담고 있다.디즈니 아시아태평양 오리지널 콘텐츠 전략 총괄 캐럴 초이 부사장은 “미국부터 아시아 태평양 전역에 이르기까지 매력적인 스토리라인, 세계 정상급 출연진, 놀라운 후반 작업 효과 등이 어우러져 뛰어난 스토리텔링을 제공함으로써 빠른 속도로 큰 인기를 얻고 있다”라고 말했다.이 시리즈는 20화의 에피소드로 구성된다. 에피소드 7화까지가 8월 9일에 공개됐다.그동안 넷플릭스에 밀려 한국 OTT 시장에서 점유율을 많이 높이지 못했던 디즈니 플러스가 드라마 <무빙>의 인기로 입지를 넓히고 있다는 기사의 일부입니다.예문 중간에 큰 성공작, 이른바 ‘대박’이라는 뜻으로 a breakout hit이라는 표현을 사용했습습니다. Netflix’s Squid Game became a breakout hit, reaching 111 million viewers worldwide(넷플릭스에서 방영한 <오징어게임>은 전 세계에서 1억1100만 명이나 시청한 대히트작이다). big hit, megahit와 같은 뜻입니다.‘큰 성공’ 이라는 의미로 breakout success라는 표현도 있습니다. Hard work, perseverance and learning were behind her breakout success(근면, 인내, 배움은 그녀의 큰 성공 비결이다).breakout은 ‘탈옥’의 뜻으로 더 잘 알려져 있습니다. There was a mass breakout from the jail last night(지난 밤 대규모 탈옥 사건이 일어났다).이런 뜻을 가진 breakout이 어떻게 ‘큰’이라는 의미의 형용사로 쓰이게 됐을까요? break out은 ‘갑자기 사건이나 사고가 발생하다’라는 뜻으로도 쓰입니다. A fire broke out in downtown last night(어젯밤 시내에서 화재가 발생했다). 이렇게 갑자기 어떤 일이 크게 발생한 것처럼, breakout hit은 갑작스러운 성공을 뜻하게 되지 않았을까요?여기서 한 가지 주의할 점! outbreak랑 종종 헷갈리는 경우가 있습니다. outbreak는 질병이나 전쟁의 발생을 뜻하는 명사입니다. the outbreak of COVID-19(코로나 발생)