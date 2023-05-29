brim은 컵 또는 그릇 위쪽의 가장 끝부분 또는 모자 아래쪽에 넓게 퍼진 부분 즉 모자챙을 의미합니다. brim with는 비어 있는 것을 '끝까지 채우다' '넘치기 직전까지 가득 차다'라는 의미입니다.

[Night at Korean royal palace brims with stars and Gucci fashion]



Gucci’s first Cruise collection show in Asia at Gyeongbokgung Palace underscores Seoul’s growing importance as a luxury market. Decorated with thousands of lights and filled with hundreds of celebrities, influencers and figures from big business, South Korea’s Gyeongbokgung Palace was transformed into a glamourous catwalk runway for models dressed in Gucci’s ’90s-inspired clothes accentuated with colors popular in the 2010s.



Gucci’s Cruise 2024 collection show featured designs influenced by Seoul’s unique fashion style and infused with Korean traditional costume motifs, according to Gucci. It was the Italian luxury brand’s first cruise collection show in Asia, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of its inroads into Asia’s fourth-largest economy.



Gucci originally planned to stage its fashion show at the palace last November, but canceled it following the tragic Halloween crowd crush in Seoul that killed more than 150 people in October.



해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

한국 궁궐에서의 밤이 별들과 구찌 패션으로 가득 차다경복궁에서 열린 구찌 크루즈 컬렉션 쇼는 구찌가 아시아에서 처음으로 개최한 크루즈 컬렉션 패션쇼다. 이는 서울이 명품 시장에서 점점 더 중요한 위치를 차지하고 있다는 방증이다. 수천 개의 조명으로 장식되고 수백 명의 유명 인사, 인플루언서 및 대기업 인사들로 가득 찬 한국 경복궁은 2010년대 인기 있는 색상으로 강조된 1990년대 구찌 스타일 의상을 입은 모델들의 화려한 패션쇼 무대로 탈바꿈했다.이번 행사는 아시아에서 열린 이탈리아 명품 브랜드 구찌의 첫 크루즈 컬렉션 쇼로 구찌가 아시아 4위 경제대국인 한국 시장에 진출한 지 25주년을 맞아 개최됐다. 구찌의 2024 크루즈 컬렉션 쇼는 서울의 독특한 패션 스타일에서 영향을 받고 한국 전통 의상 모티브를 가미한 디자인이 특징이라고 구찌는 전했다.구찌는 당초 지난해 11월 경복궁에서 패션쇼를 펼칠 예정이었다. 그러나 작년 10월 서울에서 열린 핼러윈 행사에서 150명 이상의 사망자가 발생한 이후 취소됐다.이탈리아 대표 명품 브랜드 구찌가 아시아에서 처음 개최한 크루즈 컬렉션 쇼가 한국 경복궁에서 열렸다는 기사 일부입니다.‘가득 차다’라는 의미로 기사 제목에 brim with 구문이 사용됐습니다. brim은 컵 또는 그릇 위쪽의 가장 끝부분 또는 모자 아래쪽에 넓게 퍼진 부분 즉 모자챙을 의미합니다. The cup is filled to the brim with hot black coffee(컵은 뜨거운 블랙커피로 가득 차 있다). Don’t fill your cup to the brim with tea(컵 끝까지 차를 채우지 마).with와 함께 사용한 brim with는 비어 있는 것을 ‘끝까지 채우다’ ‘넘치기 직전까지 가득 차다’라는 의미입니다. My eyes brim with tears(내 눈은 눈물로 가득 차 있다).brim with는 비유적인 표현으로 쓰이기도 합니다. He is brimming with confidence and energy(그는 자신감과 에너지로 가득 차 있다). She brims with ideas(그녀는 아이디어로 가득 찼다).위 세 번째 문단에서 쓰인 be filled with 또는 be full of와 비슷한 의미입니다. 대체하면 ‘He is full of confidence and energy’ ‘She is filled with ideas’로 표현할 수 있습니다.brim over with는 가득 차서 넘친다(overflow)는 의미입니다. A bowl brimmed over with soup(접시는 수프로 넘쳤다). I was brimming over with excitement(내 마음은 흥분으로 넘쳤다).