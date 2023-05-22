[영어 이야기] 'on (a) par with'는 동등한 수준을 의미해요

par는 고대 라틴어에서 유래한 단어로 equal(동등한), equality(동등)를 의미합니다. par는 골프 경기에서도 많이 사용되는 단어입니다. '대략적 평균' 또는 '예상되는 평균'의 의미입니다.

게티이미지뱅크

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday declared an end to most COVID-19 restrictions including mandatory quarantine for patients of the pandemic as the country downgraded its national crisis level for the disease.



Yoon said the government decided to recommend only a five-day isolation for COVID-19 patients instead of requiring a seven-day segregation from June, while lifting advised polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for inbound travelers and indoor mask mandates except for risky facilities such as hospitals with wards.



“The move reflected the WHO’s declaration of an end to the virus as a global health emergency and the government’s national infectious disease response advisory committee’s advice to lift the crisis level,” Yoon said in a meeting with officials of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the presidential office.



The World Health Organization last week declared that COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency. After that, Japan entered its post-pandemic phase, officially downgrading the disease to a status on par with seasonal flu and removing a range of restrictions against it.



해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

최근 한국이 코로나19 대응 단계를 ‘심각’에서 ‘경계’로 낮추고 코로나 확산을 막기 위해 시행했던 대부분의 조치를 해제한다는 기사의 일부입니다.기사 뒷부분에 ‘동등한 또는 비슷한 수준’이라는 의미로 a status on par with seasonal flu(계절성 감기와 같은 수준)라는 표현이 사용됐습니다. on (a) par with somebody/something은 the same(같은)의 의미로 사용됩니다. South Korea’s inheritance tax rate is on par with Japan’s 55%(한국 상속세는 55%인 일본과 비슷한 수준이다).par는 고대 라틴어에서 유래한 단어로 equal(동등한), equality(동등)를 의미합니다. 16세기 유럽 상업 자본주의가 태동하면서 par는 상품 또는 화폐 가치와 어떤 상황을 비유하는 의미로 쓰이기 시작했습니다.자본 시장에서도 자주 쓰이는 단어입니다. The bond was sold at par(그 채권은 액면가로 발행됐다). 즉 시장에서 평가한 가치에 이자를 더해 발행하거나 또는 가격을 내려 발행하지 않고 시장에서 평가한 금액 그대로 발행됐다는 의미입니다.par는 골프 경기에서도 많이 사용되는 단어입니다. 19세기 후반부터 비유적인 기준 단위로 사용되었는데요. 골프장에 있는 여러 개 작은 구멍 중 하나인 hole(홀)에 공을 넣기 위해 몇 번의 샷을 쳐야 하는지 기준이 되는 단위입니다. ‘대략적 평균’ 또는 ‘예상되는 평균’의 의미입니다.