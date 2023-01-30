brace는 팔(arm)을 뜻하는 라틴어 bracchium의 복수형, bracchia에서 유래한 단어입니다. embrace(껴안다, 받아들이다)나 bracelet(팔찌) 같은 단어에서도 팔이 연상되죠.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, may slash its investment for contract chipmaking known as foundry, as its peers are cutting down on their spending to brace for an industry downturn.



Samsung executives, up until the last few months of 2022, had said they would stick with the company’s production plans while advancing its chipmaking technologies to tide over rising inventories and slowing demand.



With analysts forecasting a deeper-than-expected slowdown, however, Samsung will likely follow its foundry rivals in reducing capital expenditures, industry watchers said.



“While maintaining its stance to expand investment over the mid- to long-term, Samsung will be flexible near-term to meet slowing chip demand,” said an industry source.



해설

박해영 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 편집장

세계 1위 메모리 반도체 제조회사인 삼성전자가 파운드리(반도체 수탁생산) 설비투자를 줄일 것이란 관측이 나온다. 경쟁사들이 경기 하강에 대비해 투자를 줄이고 있는 데 따른 대응이다.삼성전자 고위 관계자들은 최근 몇 개월 전까지만 해도 늘어나는 재고와 수요 둔화 위기에 맞서 생산 기술을 향상시킴으로써 기존의 생산 계획을 고수할 것이라고 주장해왔다.하지만 경기 둔화가 당초 예상보다 더 심해질 것이라고 전문가들이 예상함에 따라 삼성전자도 경쟁사들과 마찬가지로 투자를 줄일 가능성이 크다고 반도체 업계는 관측하고 있다.업계 관계자는 “삼성전자가 중장기적으로 설비투자를 확대한다는 방침을 유지하면서도 단기적으로는 반도체 수요 위축에 탄력적으로 대응할 것”이라고 내다봤다.brace는 a neck brace(목 지지대)처럼 약한 부분을 지탱해주는 도구를 의미합니다. She was recently fitted with a brace for his bad back(그녀는 허리가 아파서 최근 들어 지지대를 몸에 착용했어). 치아 교정기도 brace라고 부릅니다. He had to wear a brace for his crooked teeth when he was a teenager(그는 10대 때 치열이 고르지 못해서 치아 교정기를 사용해야 했지). ‘지지하다’ ‘떠받치다’는 동사로도 사용합니다. The side wall of the old house was braced with a wooden support(낡은 집 벽을 나무 판으로 지지했어).여기서 파생된 다른 의미가 ‘~에 대비하다’입니다. brace for something이나 brace oneself for something의 형태로 사용합니다. 어려움이나 역경에 미리 대비한다는 뜻이지요. The passengers were told to brace themselves for a crash landing(승객들은 불시착에 대비해 미리 준비하라는 얘기를 들었다).brace는 팔(arm)을 뜻하는 라틴어 bracchium의 복수형, bracchia에서 유래한 단어입니다. embrace(껴안다, 받아들이다)나 bracelet(팔찌) 같은 단어에서도 팔이 연상되죠.두 팔에서 ‘한 쌍(pair)’으로도 의미가 변했습니다. 축구 선수가 한 경기에서 두 골을 넣는 걸 brace라고 합니다. Lionel Messi scored a brace against Real Madrid(리오넬 메시는 레알 마드리드전에서 두 골을 기록했다). 세 골은 잘 알려진 대로 hat-trick이지요.