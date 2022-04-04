[영어 이야기] 주식 저가 매수할 땐 bargain-hunting…공격 매입할 땐 buying spree라고 표현하죠

The sliding yen has prompted South Korean importers and households to go bargain-hunting for the Japanese currency, which they believe is near its trough.해설이번주에는 환율 및 투자와 관련된 표현을 알아볼 수 있는 기사를 골랐습니다. 일본 엔화의 가치가 달러나 원화에 비해 급격히 하락하자, 쌀 때 엔화를 사두려는 수요가 몰리면서 엔화 예금이 불어나고 있다는 내용의 기사입니다.
As of March 25, the balance of yen-denominated deposits at the country's top five retail banks reached its highest level ever of 596.3 billion yen ($4.8 billion) in aggregate, according to banking industry sources on Tuesday.
Since the start of this month, Korean companies and individuals have stepped up their buying spree of the yen, which accelerated its downward run to scrape the lowest level in six and a half years against the dollar and a three-year trough to the Korean won this week.
Their increased appetite for the yen seems to contrast with that of global investors, who have been fleeing the yen into high-yielding currencies.
bargain-hunting이라는 표현은 주식이나 암호화폐 같은 자산의 가격이 떨어졌을 때 저가에 해당 자산을 매수하는 행위를 뜻합니다. 백화점 등의 바겐세일을 떠올리면 기억하기 편합니다. 본래 가치에 비해 할인된 가격에 물건을 사는 것과 같은 개념입니다.
이와 관련해 buying spree라는 표현도 알아놓으면 좋습니다. spree라는 단어는 흥청망청 돈을 쓰거나 한바탕 일을 저지른다는 뜻입니다. 쇼핑에 많은 돈을 쓸 때 shopping spree라고 합니다. 요즘 유행하는 ‘플렉스’ 정도의 의미라고 생각하면 됩니다. 투자자들이 어떤 자산을 공격적으로 매입할 때도 이 표현을 많이 씁니다. 또 기업이 인수합병(M&A)을 통해 다른 기업들을 적극적으로 사들일 때도 buying spree나 shopping spree라는 표현을 많이 사용합니다.
appetite라는 단어는 본래 ‘식욕’을 뜻합니다. 투자업계에서는 risk appetite라는 표현을 많이 쓰는데, 위험 감수 성향을 말합니다. 예를 들어 주식에 대한 risk appetite가 높아졌다는 건 투자자들이 주식시장을 매력적으로 보고 적극적으로 투자에 나선다는 뜻입니다. 리스크는 위험을 뜻하지만 수익을 높이기 위해 위험을 감수해야 한다는 것은 투자의 기본 원칙입니다.