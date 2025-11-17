[생글기자 코너] The Traditional Dance That Healed Me, Cheoyongmu

Dance became both exercise and meditation, curing weakness and soothing anxiety. Today, traditional dance can reach the world.

Since childhood I was frail, later diagnosed with orthostatic hypotension that left me dizzy and exhausted. Unlike my friends, I could not run freely and lived with constant hesitation. Everything changed when I discovered traditional dance. Watching performers in colorful hanbok, moving slowly yet powerfully with calm expressions, I felt inspired to heal through movement.Cheoyongmu, recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, began as a royal ritual to repel evil and invite blessings. Five dancers in bright masks and costumes embody the harmony of body and spirit, blending artistry with Buddhist and Confucian thought. Practicing traditional and modern dance was difficult at first, yet it gradually strengthened my body, eased dizziness, and gave me confidence. Dance became both exercise and meditation, curing weakness and soothing anxiety. Today, through digital platforms and even K-pop stages, traditional dance can reach the world. Once performed to drive away plague, Cheoyongmu now comforts weary minds, showing that heritage is not only culture but also healing.지서영 생글기자(청심국제고 2학년)