'단계적으로 없앤다'는 뜻으로 phase out이라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. Phase는 변화, 발달 과정상의 단계를 의미합니다. Out과 함께 쓰여 동사로는 어떤 일이나 정책 등을 단계적으로 서서히 없앤다는 뜻입니다.

Synthetic diamonds with ESG values lure shoppers. Lab-grown diamonds, cultured in laboratories, are garnering attention from consumers as they are produced more sustainably and at more reasonable prices than natural diamonds often criticized for contributing to air pollution and labor exploitation.



Lloyd started selling one-carat lab-grown diamond rings at 1 million won last month. The brand sold 1,000 rings within three weeks of the sales launch - thanks to their price tag at one one-fifth the average price of a natural diamond ring in Korea.



The world’s lab-grown diamond production leaders include India, China and the US.



Breitling introduced lab-grown diamonds last year and said the Swiss luxury watchmaker will phase out mined diamonds by the end of 2024.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

ESG 가치를 지닌 인조 다이아몬드가 소비자를 끌어들이고 있다. 실험실에서 배양된 랩그로운 다이아몬드는 대기오염과 노동착취를 초래한다는 비판을 받는 천연 다이아몬드보다 지속 가능하고 합리적인 가격으로 생산된다는 점에서 소비자의 주목을 받고 있다.로이드는 지난달부터 1캐럿짜리 랩그로운 다이아몬드 반지를 100만원에 판매하기 시작했다. 이 브랜드는 출시 3주 만에 반지 1000개를 판매했다. 이 반지 가격은 천연 다이아몬드 반지 평균 가격의 5분의 1 수준이다.세계의 인조 다이아몬드 생산 선두 주자로는 인도, 중국, 미국 등이 있다. 스위스 럭셔리 시계 제조사인 브라이틀링은 지난해 인조 다이아몬드를 도입했으며, 2024년 말까지 채굴 다이아몬드 판매를 단계적으로 중단하겠다고 밝혔다.ESG(Environmental, Social and Governance: 환경, 사회, 지배구조)는 기업 경영과 투자자들의 중요한 화두입니다. 다이아몬드는 채굴 과정에서 탄소를 많이 배출하고 토양과 물을 오염시킬 뿐 아니라 노동력 착취로 ESG 가치를 크게 훼손하는 제품으로 꼽힙니다. 위 예문은 실험실에서 만든 랩그로운(lab-grown) 다이아몬드가 천연 다이아몬드와 물리적·화학적 특성은 같으면서 가격은 싸고 ESG 가치에도 부합해 젊은 세대 사이에서 인기를 끌고 있다는 기사의 일부입니다.글 아랫부분에 ‘단계적으로 없앤다’는 뜻으로 phase out이라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. Phase는 변화, 발달 과정상의 단계를 의미합니다. Out과 함께 쓰여 동사로는 어떤 일이나 정책 등을 단계적으로 서서히 없앤다는 뜻입니다. Even in China, LG Energy will actively pursue business tie-ups with local companies as the Chinese government plans to phase out subsidies for its battery makers from 2023(중국 정부가 2023년부터 배터리 제조사에 대한 보조금을 단계적으로 폐지하기로 해 LG에너지는 중국 현지 기업과 사업 제휴를 적극 추진할 계획이다).A phase-out은 명사구로 ‘단계적 폐지’라는 뜻입니다. The group had fallen into a liquidity crisis, hit hard by the previous administration’s nuclear phase-out policy(이전 정부의 원자력 발전 폐기 정책의 영향으로 그 그룹은 유동성 위험에 빠졌다).‘단계적으로’라는 뜻으로 부사구로 쓰일 때는 in phases라고 표현합니다. Citibank Korea has decided to close its consumer banking operations in South Korea in phases(씨티은행은 한국에서 소매영업을 단계별로 폐지하기로 결정했다).