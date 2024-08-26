Pivot은 회전하는 '물체의 중심, 가장 중요한 중심축'이라는 의미입니다. 동사로는 '중심축 주변으로 회전하다, 방향을 돌리다'는 뜻입니다.이 단어가 정부 정책이나 기업 전략의 방향을 바꾼다는 뜻으로도 사용됩니다.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

South Korea’s economy unexpectedly slowed in the second quarter on softer private consumption and business investments. Gross domestic product grew 2.3% year over year in the April-June period, slower than the previous quarter’s revised 3.3% growth, the Bank of Korea’s data showed.Against the prior quarter, the economy contracted 0.2%, a reversal from the first quarter’s 1.3% expansion. This marked the first quarterly backstep since the fourth quarter of 2022 with a 0.4% drop and snapped the five-quarter growth streak.Both consumer and business spending waned in a high interest rate environment under the lengthy tight monetary policy, said market analysts. They forecast the BOK would consider pivoting toward policy easing later this year to stimulate the economy. The central bank kept its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 3.50% for the longest streak of a 12th straight time this month.민간소비와 기업투자가 위축되면서 2분기 한국 경제는 예상과 달리 둔화됐다.한국은행에 따르면 4~6월 국내총생산(GDP)은 전년 동기 대비 2.3% 증가해 전 분기 수정치인 3.3% 성장보다 성장세가 둔화됐다.전분기 대비 GDP는 0.2% 감소해 1분기 1.3% 증가에서 역성장으로 전환했다. 이는 2022년 4분기 0.4% 감소한 이후 처음으로 역성장한 것으로 지난 5분기 연속 성장해오던 추세가 꺾인 것이다.시장 분석가들은 장기간의 긴축 통화 정책에 따른 고금리 환경으로 소비와 기업 지출이 모두 감소했다고 진단했다. 경기 활성화를 위해 한국은행이 올 하반기 정책 완화 쪽으로 전환하는 것을 고려할 것이라고 전망했다. 한국은행은 이달 12회 연속 기준금리를 3.50%로 동결했다.최근 경제 기사에 ‘피벗(pivot)’이라는 단어가 자주 등장합니다. 미국 중앙은행(Fed)과 한국은행이 금리인상 정책에서 벗어나 언제 기준금리를 내릴지에 대한 기사에 많이 사용되는 단어입니다.Pivot은 회전하는 ‘물체의 중심, 가장 중요한 중심축’이라는 의미입니다. 동사로는 ‘중심축 주변으로 회전하다, 방향을 돌리다’라는 뜻입니다. 농구 용어로 익숙한 분도 많을 겁니다. 농구공을 잡은 선수가 한 발을 바닥에 고정한 채 수비수 눈을 속이기 위해 몸을 좌우로 돌리는 동작을 피벗이라고 합니다. 이 단어는 정부 정책이나 기업 전략의 방향을 바꾼다는 뜻으로도 사용됩니다.In the second quarter of 2021, it became clear that inflation was not transitory. And we pivoted and started tightening(2021년 2분기에 인플레이션이 일시적 현상이 아니라는 게 분명해졌다. 그래서 우리는 정책 방향을 바꿔 긴축정책을 펼치기 시작했다). 제롬 파월 Fed 의장이 올 초 미국 CBS 뉴스와 한 인터뷰에서 말한 내용입니다. Fed가 작년 7월까지 1년 반 정도 꾸준히 기준금리를 인상한 후 이제는 금리를 낮추는 정책으로 언제 선회할지, 즉 피벗 시기가 언제일지가 금융시장의 큰 관심사입니다.Lotte Group, with its business focus on food, retail and chemicals, is pivoting toward biopharmaceuticals, healthcare and information technology(식품, 유통, 화학 사업에 중점을 두고 있는 롯데그룹은 바이오, 헬스케어, 정보통신으로 사업의 중심축을 바꾸고 있다).