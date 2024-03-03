ante는 포커나 카드 놀이에서 참가자가 내는 돈, 즉 판돈입니다. 비유적으로 ‘분담금’ ‘자금’이라는 뜻이구요. up the ante는 ‘각축을 벌이다’ ‘판돈을 올리다’ 는 의미입니다.up을 raise로 바꾸어 쓸 수 있습니다.

Getty Images Bank

South Korean major refiners are upping the ante to win the market for electric vehicle lubricants and liquid coolants for heat management amid the rapid migration to electrification and artificial intelligence-powered data management.



HD Hyundai Oilbank Co. last week launched the EV lubricant brand Hyundai XTeer EVF, finally joining its three bigger crosstown rivals in the EV lubricant race.



SK Enmove Co., a unit of Korea’s No. 1 oil refiner SK Innovation Co., was the first in the country to roll out lube oil for EVs in 2013. GS Caltex Corp. and S-Oil Corp., the country’s second-and third-largest oil refiners, respectively, introduced their own EV lubricants in 2021.



As the global EV lube oil market is anticipated to register strong growth amid the fast transition to electrification in the automotive industry, competition in the Korean EV lubricant market is set to intensify.

해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

국내 주요 정유사들은 전기차, 인공지능 기반 데이터 시장의 성장 추세에 맞춰 전기차용 윤활유, 열관리용 냉각수 시장을 선점하기 위해 박차를 가하고 있다.HD현대오일뱅크는 지난주 전기차 윤활유 브랜드인 현대 엑스티어 EVF를 출시하며 국내 3대 정유사와의 경쟁에 뛰어들었다.국내 1위 정유사 SK이노베이션의 계열사인 SK엔무브는 2013년 국내 최초로 전기차용 윤활유를 선보였다.각각 국내 2, 3위 업체인 GS칼텍스와 에쓰오일은 2021년에 자사 브랜드 전기차용 윤활유를 나란히 출시했다.글로벌 전기차 윤활유 시장이 자동차업계가 전기차 시장으로 빠르게 전환되어 높은 성장을 기록할 것으로 예상됨에 따라 국내 전기차 윤활유 업체 간 경쟁도 더욱 치열해질 전망이다.국내 정유사들이 전기차용 윤활유와 열관리를 위한 냉각수 시장을 선점하기 위해 치열한 각축전을 벌이고 있다는 기사의 일부입니다. 예문 윗부분에 ‘각축을 벌이다’ ‘판돈을 올리다’는 의미로 up the ante라는 표현이 쓰였습니다. ante는 포커나 카드놀이에서 카드를 돌리기 전 참가자가 내는 돈, 즉 판돈입니다. 비유적으로 ‘분담금’ ‘자금’이라는 뜻이고요. The dealer said everyone should put up a two-dollar ante before he dealt the cards(딜러는 카드를 돌리기 전 각자 판돈으로 2달러를 내라고 했다). up을 raise로 바꾸어 쓸 수 있습니다.비즈니스 영어에서 up the ante는 ‘경쟁에서 이기기 위해 투자를 늘리다’는 뜻으로 많이 쓰입니다. The country’s largest online portal Naver Corp. and AliExpress under Alibaba.com are upping the ante in the same-day delivery market(국내 최대 온라인 포털인 네이버와 알리바바닷컴이 운영하는 알리익스프레스는 당일 배송시장에서 경쟁하기 위해 각축을 벌이고 있다). The film upped the ante on special effects(그 영화는 특수효과에 비용을 많이 썼다).도박 같은 게임에서 쓰는 단어인 만큼 단순히 투자를 늘린다는 의미보다 실패할 위험을 무릅쓰고 노력한다는 뉘앙스를 풍깁니다. Whenever they reached their goals, they have upped the ante by setting more complex challenges for themselves(그들은 목표를 달성할 때마다 더 어려운 도전을 하기 위해 목표를 더욱 높였다).Ante는 접두사로도 쓰입니다. 시간이나 장소를 나타내는 단어와 함께 쓰이면 ‘이전’ ‘앞’이라는 뜻입니다. ‘오전’이라는 뜻인 a.m.은 ante와 ‘정오’라는 뜻의 meridiem이 합쳐진 ante meridiem의 약자입니다.