[생글기자 코너] Time to take actions for climate change

South Korea ranks last among 60 countries in climate goals at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Climate Change Convention.

Climate change is a serious issue that everyone knows well. However, South Korea ranks last among 60 countries in climate goals at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Climate Change Convention. While national responses and policies are crucial, individual efforts are vital.There are several ways individuals can contribute: Firstly, conserve energy and use sustainable transportation. A 2020 report by the International Energy Agency revealed that public electricity and heat production contribute 32%, and transportation contributes 14% to greenhouse gas emissions. By reducing these greenhouse gas emissions, we can protect and preserve our Earth.Next, pursue an eco-friendly lifestyle. Recycling and minimizing plastic usage is essential. This not only protects the ocean environment but also ensures no adverse effects on human life.Then, keep an eye on the government’s environmental policies and speak out your opinions. It’s about ensuring that local communities and governments are implementing apt policies for the environment.Christine Lagarde, director of the European Central Bank, said, “Climate change is everybody’s responsibility.” It is time for us to take actions for the environment.지서영 생글기자(가평중 3학년)