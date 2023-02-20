[생글기자 코너] The possibilities of clean meat culturing

Cultured meat is emerging as an eco-friendly alternative because it can significantly reduce methane emitted from animals.

It is widely known that the population worldwide is increasing vigorously. And the new generation of people currently encounters the shortage of food compared to the massive population.Clean meat refers to meat made by growing several animal cells directly in a laboratory-like culture facility, unlike meat obtained by humans through slaughtering animals in the past. Cultured meat has the advantage of being able to solve unethical human behavior in the process of slaughtering meat. In addition, it is emerging as an eco-friendly alternative because it can significantly reduce methane emitted from animals.They take small amounts of cells from the muscles such as cows, feed them with nutrients, grow them with fat cells, mix them in appropriate proportions, or grow animal self-replicating cells.It is not easy to grow cells to obtain meat. To produce cultured meat, cultivation facilities must be fully prepared and nutrients essential for growth must be supplied promptly. On September 26, 2019, Aleph Farms, Israel’s general breeding company, successfully produced very small-sized cultured meat on the International Space Station. However, we should consider the downsides of the cultured meat at the same time. If only we can come up with an idea that can benefit both the customers and the Environment, clean meat will benefit mankind as well as the entire planet.최은진 생글기자(연대한국학교 1학년)