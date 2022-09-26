[영어 이야기] 반짝스타는 'one-hit-wonder'라고 표현해요

게티이미지뱅크

Chang revealed the Krafton leadership’s fundamental belief is that there is room for further growth, judging by the company’s ability and the overall growth potential of the gaming industry.



“More than 90% of our investment goes to developing games and 100% of our revenue comes from distributing games,” said the founder. “If we are diligent about creating good games, then we are bound to make a hit product once in a while.”



Even though the gaming industry is similar to that of film in that it is dependent on box office or App Store hits, the consumption spans differ greatly. Chang stressed that although PUBG : Battlegrounds has been out for six years, it is still popular among players.



This is how he explains the industry: “Game as a Service (GaaS) has now established itself as a solid business.



Instead of ending as a one-hit-wonder in a given period, the hit games continue to build up the company.”



해설

박해영 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 편집장

이번 예문은 ‘배틀그라운드’로 유명한 게임회사 크래프톤의 창업자 장병규 의장의 인터뷰 기사 중 일부입니다.오늘 살펴볼 표현은 문장 마지막에 나오는 ‘one-hit-wonder’입니다. 한 번만 히트를 치고 사람들의 기억에서 사라지는 ‘반짝 스타’를 뜻하는 말입니다. 주로 음악계에서 많이 사용하죠. 여기서 wonder는 ‘혜성같이 나타나 사람들을 놀라게 하는 이’라는 의미입니다.대중음악 초창기 미국에서는 가수들의 음반이 주로 한두 곡만 실린 싱글 형태로 유통됐습니다. 여기서 히트곡이 나오면 여러 곡을 한 음반에 담은 앨범 형식으로 내는 것이 일반적이었죠. 싱글 히트곡 또는 히트 앨범 하나만 내고 더 이상 주목받는 후속곡이나 앨범을 내지 못하고 사라진 음악인을 one-hit-wonder라고 부릅니다.자고 일어나니 갑자기 유명인사가 됐다는 말이 있지요. 예상치 못하게 갑작스럽게 성공한 것을 overnight success라고 합니다. 하룻밤 사이 이룬 성공이란 말이죠. one-hit-wonder 역시 이렇게 스타 대열에 오른 사람입니다.첫 음반이 크게 히트를 치고 나면 다음 음반에 대한 부담이 상당할 겁니다. 두 번째 작품이 기대에 미치지 못하고 흥행에 부진한 경우가 많아 sophomore slump라는 말이 생겨났습니다. slump 대신에 jinx나 jitters를 쓰기도 합니다. 2년차 징크스라고 부릅니다.유명인이 인기를 누리는 시기는 heyday 또는 prime이라고 합니다. 이 시기가 지나고 대중의 기억에서 잊히면 흔히 ‘한물간 스타’라고 부르지요. He is a past-his-prime actor.(그는 한때 잘나갔던 배우야) 과거분사형 has been을 활용한 표현도 있습니다. She is a has-been TV star.(그녀는 예전에 유명한 TV 스타였지)