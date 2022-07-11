get-go는 시작을 뜻하는 말입니다. 달리기 출발선에서 심판이 Get ready! Get set! Go!라고 외치죠. get-go는 준비를 마치고 출발한다는 의미가 됩니다. 쉬운 말로 바꾸면 from the beginning입니다

Thanks to what some economists dub a borderless economy, more South Korean startups than ever before are looking beyond the peninsula.



Seoul-based accelerator Startup Alliance interviewed 164 startup founders and 90% of the respondents said they are thinking of extending their businesses abroad.



The worldwide adoption of mobile phones has expanded what is reachable in terms of entering foreign markets. Overseas market entry could be as simple as having a company’s app available in app stores and making it downloadable in the target countries. But experts say doing so properly still requires a physical presence.



Used goods trading platform Karrot Market and anonymous community operator Team Blind, Inc. have had their eyes on global operations from the get-go. Karrot Market entered the United Kingdom in November 2019. The monthly active user (MAU) count at that time hovered around 5 million, which did not make it a clear winner in the domestic market.



Despite being just one of the players in South Korea, the company ventured into Canada in September 2020, the United States in October 2020, and Japan in February 2021.



해설

박해영 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 편집장

일부 경제학자가 ‘국경 없는 경제’라고 표현하듯이 더 많은 한국 스타트업이 해외 시장을 공략하고 있다. 한국의 스타트업 지원 단체인 스타트업얼라이언스가 164명의 창업자를 인터뷰한 결과 90%가 해외 진출을 고려하고 있다고 답했다.스마트폰의 세계적인 확산은 기업의 해외 시장 진출을 더욱 수월하게 했다. 특정 국가의 시장으로 진입하길 원할 경우 앱 마켓에 자사 앱을 올려놓고 해당 국가 사용자들이 내려받도록 하면 되기 때문이다. 하지만 전문가들은 해외 공략을 제대로 하려면 실제로 해외에 진출할 필요가 있다고 말한다.중고 물품 거래 플랫폼 당근마켓과 직장인 익명 커뮤니티 서비스를 운영하는 팀블라인드는 각각 사업 시작부터 해외 시장을 노렸다. 당근마켓은 2019년 11월 영국에 진출했다. 당시 이 회사의 월간 이용자 수는 500만 명으로 국내 시장에서 확실한 우위를 차지하지 못하고 있었다.국내 여러 중고 제품 플랫폼 중 하나에 불과했던 당근마켓은 캐나다(2020년 9월) 미국(2020년 10월) 일본(2021년 2월) 등으로 과감하게 진출했다.한국의 벤처기업들이 정보기술(IT) 기기를 활용해 해외 시장 진출에 적극적으로 나서고 있다는 내용의 기사입니다. 오늘 살펴볼 표현은 from the get-go(처음부터)입니다.get-go는 시작을 뜻하는 말입니다. 달리기 출발선에서 심판이 Get ready! Get set! Go!라고 외치죠. get-go는 준비를 마치고 출발한다는 의미가 됩니다. 쉬운 말로 바꾸면 from the beginning입니다.from (the) scratch라는 표현도 있습니다. 아무런 도움 없이 맨손으로 처음부터 시작한다는 의미입니다. ‘맨땅에 헤딩’에 딱 맞는 말입니다. scratch는 긁어서 생긴 상처인데 여기서는 티끌만큼 작고 미미한 것이란 뜻입니다. He founded his own company from scratch.(그는 맨손으로 자신의 회사를 설립했다.)from the get-go는 맨 처음부터라는 시점에 방점이 찍히는 반면 from (the) scratch는 주변의 도움이나 미리 물려받은 것 없이 시작했다는 뜻이 강합니다. 맨손으로 노력해서 자수성가한 사람은 a self-made person이라고 표현합니다.