[생글기자 코너] The Threat of Illegal Gambling Among Teenagers

The rise of illegal gambling among teenagers has become a growing concern, sparking alarm throughout society. Online gambling sites and platforms disguised as games lure young people into dangerous habits. According to the 2020 Youth Gambling Problem Survey conducted by the Korea Center on Gambling Problems, approximately 2.4% of middle and high school students in South Korea were identified as being at risk for gambling-related issues.One of the main reasons for this troubling trend is the ease of access facilitated by the internet and smartphones. Activities such as sports betting and online slot games often begin as casual entertainment but rapidly escalate into addiction, resulting in severe consequences such as financial ruin and academic failure.Parental and institutional neglect have also contributed to the problem. Many parents underestimate the likelihood of their children being exposed to gambling, while schools often fail to provide structured preventive education.Legal enforcement remains another major challenge. Many illegal gambling platforms operate on offshore servers, making regulation and oversight nearly impossible.Adolescence is a formative period for establishing strong values and a stable future. Protecting teenagers from the dangers of gambling addiction requires a coordinated effort from families, schools, and society.남승현 생글기자(고려고 2학년)