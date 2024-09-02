[생글기자 코너] Restriction on Social Media, Will it Work?

Although some people fully endorse the restriction of social media for teens, some criticize that the prohibition violates freedom of expression.

Since its emergence, social media has become an essential part of our daily lives. Last year, over 5 billion people, approximately 63 percent of the global population, accessed social media. Contrary to what people feared, the rise of social media has generated new job opportunities, with many individuals finding careers as content creators. However, some governments are trying to restrict the usage of social media to a certain age as they claim that it deteriorates mental health.Rishi Sunak, former prime minister of the U.K., has announced new regulations on youth to combat the adverse effects of social media on mental health. His plan includes mandatory age verification and stricter content moderation. Similarly, Florida is planning to ban social media for children under 14.Several studies have found that heavy social media usage is linked to an increased risk of depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. Female teens between the ages of 10 and 19 who spend excessive time on their phones have the highest suicide rates compared to men and women in other age groups. Even so, the public’s response is mixed. Although some people fully endorse the restriction of social media for teens, some criticize that the prohibition violates freedom of expression.이동훈 생글기자(Seoul Scholars International 11학년)