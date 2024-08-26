[생글기자 코너] Earth's Environment and the Anthropocene

The discussions in Busan are expected to guide future directions for harmonizing human interactions with the Earth.

The upcoming World Geological Congress in Busan this August will focus on the latest research and advancements in earth sciences, especially humanity’s impact on the Earth’s environment and resilience. A key topic will be the Anthropocene concept.The Anthropocene recognizes the significant impact human activities have had on the Earth’s environment since the industrial revolution. Large-scale resource consumption, fossil fuel burning, and greenhouse gas emissions have drastically altered the Earth’s climate and ecosystems, now considered critical changes recorded in geological records.Supporters of the Anthropocene argue that there is clear geological evidence of human activities significantly affecting Earth’s natural systems. Evidence includes rapid increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide, large-scale deforestation, new materials like plastics, and radioactive isotopes from nuclear testing.However, there are significant opposing views. Critics argue that the criteria for distinguishing geological epochs should be stringent, suggesting current changes may be temporary.The World Geological Congress aims to explore new perspectives and approaches to address the Anthropocene, highlighting global environmental and policy implications. The discussions in Busan are expected to guide future directions for harmonizing human interactions with the Earth.김도경 생글기자(대원국제중 3학년)