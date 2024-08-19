[생글기자 코너] Youth Drug Crisis Needs a Comprehensive Approach

We must address another significant challenge: the lack of adequate rehabilitation options for drug offenders, especially youth.

The latest drug crime statistics from the Prosecution Office are alarming: nearly 4,000 individuals were charged with drug offences last month alone, including about 400 minors. Korea has faced a troubling surge in drug use in recent years, particularly among its youth. In the last five years, juvenile drug offenders have increased by 304%, with social media platforms like X and Telegram facilitating drug transactions.It’s clear that we need a more strategic and data-driven response to understand and address the root causes of this crisis.Our law enforcement agencies lack the data that their counterparts abroad use effectively.New Mexico analyses wastewater to detect traces of drugs, providing a real-time snapshot of drug consumption in public schools. Australia’s ACIC and Europe’s Sewage Analysis Core group have successfully used this approach to map drug use trends and allocate public health resources more effectively.We must address another significant challenge: the lack of adequate rehabilitation options for drug offenders, especially youth. The high recidivism rate of 32.9% among drug offenders underscores the urgent need for greater access to rehabilitation centres and programs for Korea’s youth.최선호 생글기자(청심국제고 3학년)