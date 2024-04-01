[생글기자 코너] Microplastics are unseen Threats to Human Health

By reducing plastic consumption, we can mitigate the impact of microplastics on human health and create a safer future for the next generation.

Microplastics are minute plastic particles that silently infiltrate our oceans, posing a significant threat to human health. There are over 5 trillion pieces weighing more than 250,000 tons, these tiny pollutants are created due to the breakdown of larger plastics and microbeads. While marine animals suffer from these particles, humans are also not safe from their insidious effects. As microplastics infiltrate the food chain, they pose direct risks to human health. From seafood to salt, these particles get into our bodies and plenish over time. Once ingested, they can lead to diseases such as inflammation, oxidative stress, and cellular damage. Furthermore, the chemicals in microplastics, like phthalates and BPA, have been connected to hormonal imbalances, developmental disorders, and cancer. Urgent action is crucial to address this environmental crisis. By reducing plastic consumption, we can mitigate the impact of microplastics on human health and create a safer future for the next generation.지서영 생글기자(청심국제고 1학년)