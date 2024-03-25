[생글기자 코너] Model UN nurturing the next generation of global leaders

As the world grapples with increasingly divisive conflicts, initiatives like CSIAMUN will play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of global leaders and diplomats.

Model United Nations (MUN) conferences are academic simulations where participating students represent assigned countries in various United Nations committees. Through debates and resolution writing, students work towards achieving consensus among committee members to address global agendas.Recently, from February 14th to February 16th, students from Cheongshim International Academy hosted a 3-day simulation in Gapyeong county. With 150 students from 6 different countries, CSIAMUN XVI centred its discussions on the theme of ‘Integrating Innovation’. Throughout the conference, participating delegates tackled a range of United Nations agendas, from Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (P-ABS) to the complexities of Yemen’s civil war and conflicts.The value of Model UN lies in the unique opportunity to view global issues from a fresh and diverse perspective. Through this progress, students often find themselves advocating for positions they may not have thought of or personally agree with, which in turn fosters empathy, critical thinking, and diplomatic skills.The students have experienced first-hand the intricate nature of negotiations and diplomacy and opened new perspectives. As the world grapples with increasingly divisive conflicts, initiatives like CSIAMUN will play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of global leaders and diplomats.최선호 생글기자(청심국제고 3학년)