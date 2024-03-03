[2025학년도 논술길잡이] 다면적이고 창의적인 사고력 측정 유형 출제

임재관의 인문 논술 강의노트



연세대학교는 인문계 논술고사에서 약 100명에 가까운 인원을 모집하며 2008학년도부터 다면적이고 창의적인 사고력 측정에 걸맞은 유형을 지속적으로 출제하고 있습니다. 수능 최저자격을 요구하지 않는 데다가 교과 부분의 반영이 없다 보니 많은 학생이 도전 정신을 갖고 수시에 지원해 평균 경쟁률이 적어도 60:1에서 높게는 100:1 전후를 형성합니다. 최근 들어서는 경쟁률이 하락하고 있는 양상인데, 이는 시험 일정이 10월 달에 배치되어 있어 심리적 요소에 많은 영향을 받는 것으로 보입니다.최저자격을 낮춘 만큼 문제 자체가 인재 선별력을 갖춰 마치 국어, 수학, 영어, 사회탐구의 미니 테스트에 가까운 유형이라고 볼 수도 있습니다. 또한 600자 내외에 기계적으로 정형화되지 않은 다면적 사고를 최대한 논리적으로 담아야 하기 때문에 상당한 기간의 논리적 글쓰기 연습이나 독서토론을 통한 사고 연습이 누적되어 있지 않으면 좋은 답안을 쓰기 어려운 유형이기도 합니다.이번에는 23학년도 연세대 기출문제를 실어봅니다. (가)와 (나) 제시문은 핵심 내용만 싣고 영어 제시문인 (다)는 윤문 없이 실었습니다. (연세대 출제 방식 참고: 1, 2번 대문항으로 출제하며 각 문항은 1, 2소문항으로 구성됨. 이번 호에서는 영어 제시문과 연계된 1번 대문항만 소개하며, 이어지는 호에서 수리논술과 자료가 포함된 2번 대문항을 실을 예정)공수반이 발명한 공격용 무기로 초나라가 송나라를 침략하려 한다는 소문을 듣고 묵자는 방어용 기제를 만들어 송나라를 대비시키고, 초나라의 왕을 찾아가 설득하여 결국 불의의 전쟁을 막는다. 자신이 발명한 무기를 쓸 수 없게 된 공수반이 다시 묵자에게 자신의 뛰어난 솜씨로 만든 사흘 동안 날아다니는 나무 까치를 자랑하지만, 묵자는 수레바퀴처럼 사람에게 실제로 도움이 되는 유용한 것을 만드는 기술이 더 훌륭한 것이라고 말한다.본 제시문은 기술의 올바른 사용과 잘못된 사용을 구분하고 장기적으로 인간의 예술적·문화적 번영과 경제적 풍요는 전자에 있음을 주장한다. 이에 따르면 당장의 이익이나 성과, 아니면 그저 무익하지 않다는 보증이라도 얻으려고 사용하는 기술 또는 자신의 이름을 빛내려고 사용하는 기술, 아울러 너무 가벼운 호기심으로 장난 삼아 사용하거나 편협하게 사용하는 기술 등은 모두 올바르지 못한 기술 사용의 사례들이라고 할 수 있다. 이에 반해 본 제시문은 단기적 수익성은 없지만, 분별력 있게 원인을 발견하고 공리를 세움으로써 사물의 본성 자체를 파악할 수 있도록 해주는 기술, 순수한 이론을 수립함으로써 인간 지성의 계발에 일조하는 기술이야말로 참다운 기술 사용의 모범이라 주장한다.Future shockthe disease of changecan be prevented. But it will take radical social, even political action. No matter how individuals try to pace their lives, no matter what psychological help we offer them, no matter how we change education, the society as a whole will still be caught on a runaway treadmill* until we take control of the accelerative drive itself.The high speed of change can be traced to many factors. Population growth, urbanization, the shifting proportions of young and oldall play their part. Yet, technological advance is clearly a critical point in the network of causes; indeed, it may be the point that activates the entire network. One powerful strategy in the battle to prevent massive future shock, therefore, involves the conscious regulation of technological advance.We cannot and must not turn off the switch of technological progress. Only romantic fools talk about returning to a “state of nature.” A state of nature is one in which infants die due to lack of elementary medical care, in which insufficient nutrition worsens the brain, in which, as Thomas Hobbes reminded us, the typical life is “poor, nasty, brutal, and short.” To turn our back on technology would be not only stupid but immoral. Those who say anti-technological nonsense in the name of some vague “human values” need to be asked “which human?” To intentionally turn back the clock would be to lead millions of people to enforced and permanent misery precisely at the moment in history when their liberation is becoming possible. We clearly need not less but more technology. In particular, applied technology, which directly benefits human beings and society, needs to be more emphasized than pure science for the purpose of preventing the upcoming future shock.Our technological powers increase, but the side effects and potential hazards also increase. For example, we risk pollution of the oceans themselves, overheating them, destroying immeasurable quantities of marine life, perhaps even ruining the entire eco-system. Also, as we could see from the case of nuclear weapon transformed from uranium fission,** which was a huge scientific finding at the time, technological breakthrough can be used in negative ways regardless of the inventors’ intention or social considerations.As the effects of irresponsibly applied technology become more unpleasantly evident, social and political criticisms arise. The growing worldwide movement for control of technology, however, must not be permitted to fall into the hands of irresponsible pessimists who oppose technological advance. The power of the technological drive is too great to be stopped by Luddite*** movements. In worse cases, thoughtless attempts to stop technology will produce more destructive results than thoughtless attempts to advance it.* treadmill: 러닝머신** uranium fission: 우라늄 핵분열*** Luddite: 산업혁명 시기에 기계화, 자동화에 반대한 사람들