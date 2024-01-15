[생글기자 코너] To pay attention to women's rights in Afghanistan

I think women's human right law is a severe problem and so as to solve this problem, we need to give attention to the problem.

In 2021 the Islamic extremist group, Taliban conquered the peaceful land, Afghanistan, an unfortunate country well known for woman’s human right abuses. During the onset of the regime of the Taliban, they strongly insisted that they will ensure women’s human rights which has been dismissed in Afghanistan society. This issue concentrated all the people in the world and famous media or news like BBC or CNN. But as time passed by, Taliban started to make some regulations and prohibited the economic and political engagements women can do.For example, they allowed woman not to wear hijab but after few months there were news saying the woman was killed because she didn’t wear hijabs at the public place. There are other many cases like not allowing woman to play sports, excluding woman on the politics, not permitting to move easily.I think women’s human right law is a severe problem and so as to solve this problem, we need to give attention to the problem. Not a temporary attention is needed but a long, constant attention may be needed to diminish the problem and open the world where no one gets discriminated.윤상규 생글기자(양정중 3학년)