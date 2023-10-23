전치사 on은 '위에'라는 뜻이지요. on the market은 소위 시장에 떠 있다는 뜻이니까, 매물로 나온 또는 시중에 파는 이라는 뜻이 아닐까요? 반면 in the market은 말 그대로 '시장 안에서'라는 뜻입니다.

South Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. is seeking to sell off HI Investment & Securities Co. headquarters, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.



The property, located in Seoul’s financial hub, the Yeouido district, has 19 stories above ground and seven underground with 49,826 square meters of gross floor area. Market insiders speculate the selling price will be in the early 400 billion won range, given the current high interest rate.



Mirae Asset bought the office building at 240 billion won in 2011, via Mirae Asset Maps Frontier Private Real Estate Trust No. 29, which manages capital from Korean institutional investors including National Pension Service (NPS). The property’s name was Hana Securities Building at the time.



The office was renamed as HI Investment & Securities Building in late 2021.



More landmarks buildings in Yeouido are on the market.



해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

미래에셋자산운용이 하이투자증권 본사 매각을 추진하고 있다고 이 문제에 정통한 소식통이 목요일 밝혔다.서울의 금융 중심지인 여의도에 위치한 이 건물은 연면적 49,826㎡, 지상 19층, 지하 7층 규모다. 시장에서는 현재 높은 금리를 감안할 때 매각 가격이 4000억 원대 초반이 될 것으로 추정하고 있다.미래에셋은 국민연금 등 국내 기관투자자들의 자본을 관리하는 미래에셋맵스프런티어사모부동산신탁 29호를 통해 2011년 2400억 원에 하이투자증권 사옥을 매입했다. 당시 해당 건물의 이름은 하나증권빌딩이었다. 2021년 말 하이투자증권빌딩으로 사옥 명칭이 변경됐다.이 밖에도 여의도의 더 많은 랜드마크 빌딩들이 시장에 매물로 나와 있다.하이투자증권 본사 사옥을 비롯해 서울 여의도에 있는 여러 건물들이 매물로 나와 있다는 기사의 일부입니다.예문 아랫부분에 ‘매물로 나온’의 뜻을 지닌 ‘on the market’이라는 구문이 쓰였습니다. 부동산 매매 관련 경제 기사에서 자주 나오는 표현이지요.We had put our house on the market before the real estate price fell(우리는 부동산 가격이 떨어지기 전에 집을 매물로 내놓았다). The building was put on the market three years ago(그 건물은 3년 전에 매물로 나왔다).어떤 상품을 ‘시중에 파는’의 뜻으로도 쓰입니다. This is one of the best smartphones on the market(이것은 시중에서 파는 스마트폰 중 가장 좋은 물건 중 하나이다).위 문장에서 on 대신 in을 쓰면 어울리지 않습니다. 우리가 알고 있는 전치사 on은 ‘위에’라는 뜻이지요. 그런 의미에서 on the market은 소위 시장에 떠 있다는 뜻이니까, 매물로 나온 또는 시중에서 파는 이라는 뜻이 아닐까요?반면 in the market은 말 그대로 ‘시장 안에서’라는 뜻입니다. 어떤 회사가 어느 지역 또는 분야에서 사업을 하거나 어떤 상품이 해당 시장에서 팔리는 경우에 쓰는 표현입니다.The automobile company sold two million cars in the global market last year(작년 그 자동차 회사는 세계시장에서 200만 대를 팔았다). South Korean companies posted a sharp increase in operating profits in the petrochemical market in the third quarter(3분기 석유화학 시장에서 한국 회사들은 큰 폭의 영업이익 증가를 기록했다).