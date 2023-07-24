wake는 '일어난다'는 뜻이지요. in the wake of는 '잠에서 깨어나 보니,' wake from sleep이라는 의미입니다. A in the wake of B는 B가 일어난 이후 A가 발생했다는 뜻입니다. B가 A의 원인이라는 뜻이지요.

Getty Images Bank

Newbuilding prices for LNG carriers, which are more profitable than oil tankers and container ships, are expected to rise further, given the rising price trend of used vessels, he said.



In addition to growing demand from European ship owners, which are seeking alternatives to Russian natural gas in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, stricter environment regulations are also creating new and replacement demand for eco-friendly ships that reduce carbon emissions.



Last week, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a UN maritime safety agency, said it now requires its member states to cut carbon emissions from ships by 30% of their 2008 levels by 2030 and raise the target to 80% by 2040. All ships must aim to achieve zero emissions by 2050.



Analysts said Korean shipbuilders stand to benefit from tougher regulations and growing demand for eco-friendly vessels, including methanol-powered ships.



해설

김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

유조선이나 컨테이너선보다 수익성 높은 LNG선의 신조선가는 중고 선박 가격 상승세를 감안할 때 더 오를 것으로 전망한다.러시아-우크라이나 전쟁 발발 결과로 러시아 천연가스 대체재를 모색하는 유럽 선주들의 수요 증가와 함께 환경 규제 강화로 탄소 배출을 줄이는 친환경 선박에 대한 신규 및 대체 수요도 창출되고 있다.지난주 유엔 해양 안전 전문기구인 국제해사기구(IMO)는 회원국 선박의 탄소 배출량을 2030년까지 2008년 수준의 30%까지 줄이고, 2040년까지 80%로 줄여야 한다고 발표했다. 모든 선박은 2050년까지 탄소 배출을 전혀 하지 않는 탄소 중립을 목표로 해야 한다.애널리스트들은 “한국 조선업체들이 강화된 환경 규제와 메탄올을 연료로 쓰는 선박을 포함한 친환경 선박에 대한 수요 증가로 이익을 얻을 것”이라고 말했다.LNG(액화천연가스) 운반선 가격이 오르면서 한국 조선사들이 반사이익을 얻을 것이라는 내용의 기사 일부입니다.기사 중간에 ‘결과로서’ ‘이후로’라는 의미로 in the wake of라는 구문을 사용했습니다. 대개 결과는 result를 쓰지요. 따라서 어떤 결과로써 표현할 때 as a result of를 흔히 사용합니다.그런데 result와 전혀 상관없어 보이는 wake를 사용해 같은 뜻이 됐습니다. wake는 ‘일어난다’는 뜻이지요. in the wake of는 ‘잠에서 깨어나 보니,’ wake from sleep이라는 의미입니다. A in the wake of B는 B가 일어난 이후 A가 발생했다는 뜻입니다. B가 A의 원인이라는 뜻이지요. 배가 지나간 후에 생기는 물결도 wake입니다. ‘어떤 일이 일어난 여파로’라는 의미가 연상이 되지요.Mask prices jumped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic(코로나바이러스 발생 이후 마스크 가격이 많이 올랐다). Its future looked uncertain in the wake of the referendum(국민투표 이후 그 미래는 불확실해 보였다).동사 wake에서 파생된 단어도 자주 쓰입니다. waken과 wake는 동사로서 일어나다, 깨운다는 것과 같은 뜻입니다. awaken도 같은 뜻입니다. I was awakened by noise(나는 소음 때문에 잠이 깼다).awaken은 ‘감정을 불러일으킨다’라는 뜻으로도 쓰입니다. The TV series awakened interest in Korean culture(그 TV 프로그램은 한국 문화에 대한 관심을 불러일으켰다).