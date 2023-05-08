flush는 '씻어 내다' '변기에 물을 내리다'라는 뜻으로 주로 쓰입니다. 실생활에서 는 약간 다른 뉘앙스를 가지고 있습니다. blush는 '상이나 칭찬을 받을 때 부끄러워 얼굴을 붉혔다'는 의미인 반면 flush는 '화가 나서 얼굴이 붉어졌다'는 의미로 주로 쓰입니다.

Back in 2021 when t he ma rket w a s f lu sh w it h ack in 2021 when the market was f lush with liquidity, the gross merchandise value, or the value iquidity, the gross merchandise value, or the value of goods sold on the platform, was the key valuation f goods sold on the platform, was the key valuation yardstick. But now investors are shifting their focus to ardstick. But now investors are shifting their focus to the profitability of online platforms. he profitability of online platforms.



“It won’t be easy to improve profits under the business It won’t be easy to improve profits under the business model of making cold chain-based dawn deliveries odel of making cold chain-based dawn deliveries of fresh food, given the low margin of fresh food and f fresh food, given the low margin of fresh food and the high costs of the cold chain,” said a retail industry he high costs of the cold chain,” said a retail industry official.



“The more it sells, the more costs it incurs. Under the The more it sells, the more costs it incurs. Under the current business structure, it seems unlikely to make a urrent business structure, it seems unlikely to make a profit in the near term.”



Last year, South Korea’s retail giant Lotte Group ast year, South Korea’s retail giant Lotte Group ceased dawn delivery services for fresh food, two years eased dawn delivery services for fresh food, two years after it jumped into the burgeoning market to challenge fter it jumped into the burgeoning market to challenge Kurly and Softbank-backed Coupang Corp.



김연희 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 에디터

시장 유동성이 풍부했던 2021년에는 총 상품 판매 금액, 즉 (온라인 유통) 플랫폼에서 팔린 물건의 총 금액이 온라인 소매업체의 가치를 측정하는 핵심 기준이었다.그러나 이제 투자자들의 관심은 온라인 플랫폼의 수익성, 다시 말해 이윤을 얼마나 내는지로 옮겨가고 있다.“신선식품의 낮은 마진과 콜드 체인의 높은 비용을 고려했을 때 콜드 체인에 기반한 신선식품 새벽배송이라는 사업 모델로는 (온라인 유통업체가) 이익을 늘리기가 쉽지 않을 것”이라고 유통업계 관계자가 말했다.“더 많이 팔수록 더 많은 비용이 발생한다. 현재 사업 구조로는 단기간에 이익을 내기 어려울 것 같다.”한국의 대형 유통업체인 롯데그룹은 마켓컬리와 소프트뱅크가 주주로 있는 쿠팡에 도전장을 내고 급성장하는 신선식품 새벽배송 시장에 뛰어든 지 2년 만인 지난해 관련 서비스를 중단했다.최근 수년간 과일을 비롯한 식료품을 새벽 시간대에 배송하는 시장이 급속히 성장했습니다. 관련 시장의 팽창으로 투자금이 몰리면서 온라인 소매업체들의 기업가치는 큰 폭으로 상승했습니다. 그러나 경기침체에 대한 우려와 시중 금리 인상으로 투자자들은 이제 수익성에 초점을 맞추고 있다는 기사의 일부분입니다.‘넘치다’ ‘풍부하다’의 의미로 ‘flush with’ 구문이 사용됐습니다. flush with는 ‘풍부해서 넘치다’ ‘돈이 많다’는 뜻입니다. 기사 윗부분에서 The market was flush with liquidity(시장에 유동성이 넘쳤다)는 ‘시장에 돈이 많이 풀렸다’, 즉 ‘투자하기 위해 대기 중인 자금이 많다’는 의미입니다. liquidity 대신 money 또는 cash를 쓸 수 있습니다.단어 flush는 ‘씻어 내다’ ‘변기에 물을 내리다’라는 뜻으로 주로 쓰입니다. I flushed the toilet(나는 변기 물을 내렸다). I heard the flush of a toilet(나는 변기 물 내리는 소리를 들었다).flush는 ‘얼굴을 붉히다’란 뜻도 있습니다. She flushed with embarrasment(당황한 그녀는 얼굴을 붉혔다). 비슷한 의미로 blush가 있습니다. She blushed with embarrassment로 표현할 수 있지요.그러나 실생활에서 flush와 blush는 약간 다른 뉘앙스를 가지고 있습니다. blush는 ‘상이나 칭찬을 받을 때 부끄러워 얼굴을 붉혔다’는 의미인 반면 flush는 ‘화가 나서 얼굴이 붉어졌다’는 의미로 주로 쓰입니다. Marie flushed with anger(화가 난 마리 얼굴이 붉어졌다). Marie blushed with pleasure(마리는 기뻐서 얼굴을 붉혔다)는 표현이 조금 더 자연스럽습니다.