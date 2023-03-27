strings attached는 단어 뜻 그대로 보면 끈(strings)이 붙어 있다(attached)는 것이죠.즉 조건이 붙어 있다는 의미죠. pull (the) strings라는 재미있는 표현도 있습니다. 배후에서 누군가 힘을 쓰는 걸 말합니다.

Getty Images Bank

The U.S. Chips Act is dangling billions of dollars in subsidies in front of the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturers, but South Korea says there are too many strings attached.



The conditions for receiving the subsidies unveiled last week are putting two of South Korea’s biggest chip makersSamsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.a difficult position as they decide whether to apply for the federal funding, government officials and industry analysts said.



South Korea’s minister of trade, industry and energy described the requirements under the $53 billion chip subsidy program as vast and unconventional. Asking firms to submit information about their management and technology could expose them to business risks, the official, Lee Chang-yang, said Monday.



해설

박해영 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 편집장

미국의 반도체 지원법은 세계에서 가장 큰 반도체 제조회사들 앞에 수십억 달러 규모의 보조금을 내걸어놓고 있다. 하지만 한국은 보조금을 받기 위한 조건들이 과하다고 지적한다.보조금 지원 조건이 지난주 공개되자 한국의 양대 반도체 제조회사인 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스는 미국의 연방기금을 신청할지 여부를 놓고 고민해야 하는 난감한 상황에 처했다고 정부 관계자와 산업계 전문가들이 말했다.한국의 이창양 산업통상자원부 장관은 총 530억달러에 달하는 보조금 신청 조건이 통상적인 범위를 벗어날 정도로 광범위하다고 지적했다. 신청 기업에 회사 경영과 기술 정보를 요구하는 것은 기업을 위험에 노출시킬 수 있다고 이 장관은 말했다.오늘 살펴볼 표현은 예문 첫 문장에 나오는 strings attached입니다. 단어 뜻 그대로 보면 끈(strings)이 붙어 있다(attached)는 것이지요. string에는 series(연속되는 것)라는 뜻이 있습니다. 줄줄이 이어지는 것입니다. He told the committee a string of lies(그는 위원회에서 연달아 거짓말을 했다).여기서 유래한 관용 표현이 strings attached입니다. 조건이 붙어 있는 상태를 말합니다. attached가 뒤에서 strings를 수식하는 구조입니다. You don’t get anything for free - there are always strings attached(세상에 공짜는 없지. 항상 조건이 붙게 마련이야).앞에 with를 붙여서 부사구로 쓰기도 합니다. The Repulicans in the Senate are willing to allow the bill to pass, but with strings attached(상원 공화당 의원들은 그 법안 통과를 허락할 거야. 단 일정 조건을 달아서 말이지).no를 붙이면 ‘아무 조건 없이’가 되겠지요. I really wanted to give this money to my family with no strings attached(난 정말 아무런 조건 없이 이 돈을 우리 가족에게 주려고 했어).pull (the) strings라는 재미있는 표현도 있습니다. 인형극에서 줄을 당겨 인형을 움직이는 걸 연상하면 됩니다. 배후에서 누군가 힘을 쓰는 걸 말합니다. Shareholders are concerned because they no longer really know who is pulling the strings at the bank(주주들은 그 은행을 실제로 배후 조종하는 인물이 누구인지 몰라서 걱정하고 있다). strings 대신에 wires를 쓰기도 합니다.