lo는 look를 줄여서 표현한 것으로 여겨집니다.

behold는 see를 뜻하는 옛날식 표현입니다.

현대어로는 'look and see'로 바꿀 수 있습니다.

비슷한 감탄사로는 'for heaven's sakes', 'wait a moment'등이 있습니다.

Kim Hee-su and three other friends from Yonsei University founded the company, Tailor Town which recommends up to 12 items to men in their 30s and 40s each month.



“I was always into shopping online as I found it hard to find clothes that fit my petite frame off-line,” The 23-year-old co-founder said during her pitch. “Lo and behold, however, I realized the market for men in their 30s and up is even more underserved.”



The startup’s algorithm categorizes its users into five different sizes and stylists constantly update the recommendations. Every month, a user will receive up to 12 different outfits depending on the season, previous purchase patterns, and their indicated preferences at the time of joining the platform.



They can also buy directly on the website or the app, from more than 100 domestic contemporary labels. The company plans to expand its services to golf wear, fashion accessories, and beauty - for the same demographic.



해설

박해영 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 편집장

김희수 씨와 3명의 연세대 친구들이 창업한 테일러타운은 30대와 40대 남성에게 매달 최대 12가지의 패션 아이템을 추천해준다."제 작은 체형에 맞는 옷을 오프라인 매장에서 찾기가 힘들어 주로 온라인 쇼핑몰을 돌아다녔어요." 올해 스물세 살인 김씨는 기업설명회에서 이같이 말했다. "그런데 세상에 놀랍게도 30대 이상 남성을 위한 온라인 의류 서비스는 제대로 이뤄지지 않고 있다는 걸 깨달았죠."테일러타운의 알고리즘은 사용자를 다섯 가지의 사이즈와 스타일로 즉시 분류한 뒤 최신 추천 아이템을 제시해준다. 사용자는 매월 계절에 따라 최대 12가지 의류를 추천받을 수 있고, 과거 구매 패턴과 서비스 가입 당시 제시한 취향 등 정보를 확인할 수 있다.사용자들은 웹사이트 또는 앱을 통해 100개 이상의 국내 의류 브랜드를 직접 구매할 수도 있다. 테일러 타운은 30~40대 남성을 타깃으로 골프웨어, 패션 소품, 미용품 등으로 서비스 범위를 확대할 계획이다.장년 남성에게 패션 아이템을 추천해주는 스타트업을 창업한 청년 기업인의 이야기를 전하는 기사의 일부입니다.오늘 살펴볼 표현은 ‘lo and behold’입니다. 뭔가 예상하지 못했거나 놀라운 일을 맞닥뜨렸을 때 사용하는 감탄사입니다. ‘야, 이것 봐라’ ‘세상에나’ 등과 같이 해석됩니다. I’d been searching for my glasses all over the house when, lo and behold, they were on my head the whole time.(잃어버린 안경을 찾느라 온 집안을 뒤졌는데, 세상에나 내 머리 위에 끼워져 있었지 뭐야.)이 표현은 중세 영어에서 왔다고 합니다. lo는 look을 줄여서 표현한 것으로 여겨집니다. behold는 see를 뜻하는 옛날식 표현입니다. 현대어로는 ‘look and see’로 바꿀 수 있습니다. 비슷한 감탄사로는 ‘for heaven’s sakes’ ‘wait a moment’ 등이 있습니다.well, well 또는 well, well, well이라는 표현도 알아두면 좋습니다. 역시 예상치 못했거나 미처 생각지 못한 상황을 마주했을 때 쓰는 감탄사입니다. 이 표현은 못마땅하거나 약간 비꼬는 투로 쓸 때가 많습니다. well을 세 번 쓰는 표현이 더 강한 뉘앙스를 풍기지요. well을 약간 느리게 발음하는 것이 포인트입니다. Well, well, well. What have we here? (어허, 이게 어떻게 된 일이지?)