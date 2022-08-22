least는 가장 크기가 작거나 양이 가장 적다는 뜻인데, 여기서는 last와 대칭을 이루면서 rhyme(음운)을 살리는 역할도 합니다.

but은 접속사로는 '그러나'이지만 전치사로 쓰이면 '~외에' '~을 제외하고'라는 뜻입니다.

Getty Images Bank

NEOWIZ published two blockchain-based games, called Brave Nine and Crypto Golf Impact. WeMade, best known as the publisher of The Legend of Mir series, established its blockchain subsidiary WeMade Tree in 2018 to explore scaling blockchain-based games. The Seoul-based company plans to develop some 100 games using its blockchain gaming platform WEMIX.



Com2uS will focus its efforts on helping to verify transactions that take place within the Oasys consensus mechanism.



Last but not least, Netmarble announced in January that it is working on launching six new games using blockchain technology.



So even if the Korean authorities decide to ban the domestic release of P2E games, Oasys hopes its platform will provide a way for South Korean developers to launch their new blockchain-based titles for overseas players.



South Korea’s rating board called the Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) has yet to categorize P2E and NFT-related games to grade the relevant products. As such, distribution of these products is not yet legally permitted.



해설

박해영 The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 편집장

네오위즈는 블록체인 기술을 기반으로 한 게임인 ‘브레이브 나인’과 ‘크립토 골프 임팩트’를 선보였다. ‘레전드 오브 미르’ 시리즈로 유명한 위메이드는 블록체인을 바탕으로 한 게임을 본격적으로 개발하기 위해 2018년 자회사 위메이드트리를 출범시켰다. 이 회사는 블록체인 게임 플랫폼인 위믹스를 활용해 100개 이상의 블록체인 게임을 개발할 계획이다. 컴투스는 오아시스의 공통 메커니즘 안에서 일어나는 거래를 인증하는 것을 돕는 작업에 초점을 맞출 예정이다.마지막으로 넷마블은 지난 1월 블록체인 기술을 적용한 새 게임 6개를 선보일 계획이라고 발표했다.비록 한국 규제당국은 P2E 게임의 국내 출시를 금지하기로 결정했지만 오아시스는 자사 플랫폼이 한국 개발자들이 해외 사용자를 겨냥해 블록체인 기반의 새로운 게임을 만드는 데 새로운 길을 열어줄 것이라고 희망하고 있다.한국의 게임물관리위원회는 P2E와 NFT 연계 게임의 경우 아직 등급분류를 하지 않고 있다. 이에 따라 관련 게임을 한국에서 유통하는 것은 불법이다.블록체인 기술을 활용한 새로운 게임이 속속 등장하고 있다는 내용의 글입니다. 오늘 살펴볼 표현은 ‘last but not least’입니다.여러 가지를 언급하다 보면 보통은 가장 중요한 것을 먼저 말하기 마련이지요. 첫째, 둘째 이런 식으로 말하다가 ‘마지막으로’라고 언급하면서 ‘비록 마지막이긴 하지만 앞에 말한 것들 못지않게 중요한’이라는 뉘앙스를 보태고 싶을 때 이 표현을 씁니다. I would like to thank my publisher, my editor, and last but the least, my husband for his encouragement during the writing of my book.(출판사, 편집자, 그리고 마지막으로 책을 쓰는 동안 용기를 줬던 나의 남편에게 감사드립니다.) (출처: 케임브리지사전)least는 가장 크기가 작거나 양이 가장 적다는 뜻인데, 여기서는 last와 대칭을 이루면서 rhyme(음운)을 살리는 역할도 합니다.but은 접속사로는 ‘그러나’이지만 전치사로 쓰이면 ‘~외에’ ‘~을 제외하고’라는 뜻입니다. ‘the last but one’은 ‘하나만 제외하고 마지막’이란 말이 됩니다. 다시 말해 ‘끝에서 두 번째’가 되겠지요. I’m almost finished. This is the last but one box to empty.(거의 다 했어. 이것 빼고 비워야 할 박스는 하나만 남았어.)