[영어 이야기] home turf 는 텃밭 또는 안마당을 의미해요…축구에서 home ground와 같은 의미로 통해

The price of hot-rolled coil, a basic steel material, has risen more than 20% so far this year in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine.



Korean steelmakers produced a combined 2.38 million tons of color steel in 2021, up from 2.04 million tons in 2020, according to industry data.



Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., which is losing its home turf to its rivals, is turning its sights overseas for expansion.



Last November, Dongkuk announced plans to increase its overseas facilities to as many as eight factories and sales offices in seven countries by 2030 from the current three plants - one each in Mexico, India and Thailand.



The company said at the time that it aims to grow its color-coated steel business to 2 trillion won in revenue with an annual production capacity of 1 million tons by 2030 from the current 1.4 trillion won sales at 850,000 tons a year.



Dongkuk’s color steel products accounted for 62% of its entire steel exports last year, up from 55% in 2020.



철강 제품의 기초 재료가 되는 열연코일 가격은 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 영향으로 올 들어 20% 이상 올랐다.철강업계에 따르면 2020년 204만t의 컬러강판을 생산했던 한국 철강사들은 2021년에는 생산량을 238만t까지 늘렸다.국내 컬러강판 시장에서 1위를 지켜왔던 동국제강은 경쟁사에 수위 자리를 내주면서 해외 시장으로 눈을 돌리고 있다.지난해 11월 동국제강은 멕시코, 인도, 태국 등 3개국에 있는 해외 공장을 2030년까지 7개국 8개 공장으로 늘리고, 영업 사무소도 7개국에 설치할 계획이라고 발표했다. 당시 동국제강은 현재 연간 85만t 생산, 1조4000억원 매출 규모인 컬러강판 사업을 2030년까지 연간 100만t 생산, 2조원 매출 규모로 키운다는 구상을 밝혔다.지난해 동국제강의 수출 물량 가운데 컬러강판 비중은 62%를 차지했다. 2020년 55%에 비해 7%포인트 오른 것이다.국내 컬러강판 시장에서 부동의 1위를 지켜왔던 동국제강이 경쟁자들의 도전에 위협을 받고 있다는 내용의 기사입니다.오늘 배워볼 표현은 home turf입니다. turf의 본래 뜻은 잔디나 뗏장입니다. 인조잔디는 artificial turf라고 하지요. home turf는 자기 집 앞에 있는 잔디밭이니까 ‘텃밭’이나 ‘안마당’과 비슷한 말이 되겠네요. 본문에서는 lose its home turf to its rivals라고 써서 경쟁자들에게 텃밭을 빼앗기고 있다고 표현했습니다.축구에서 home turf는 홈경기장을 말해요. home ground, home field라는 말도 흔히 씁니다. 농구는 home court, 야구는 home ballpark라고 부르기도 합니다.home advantage라는 말도 있습니다. 관중들이 홈팀을 일방적으로 응원하고, 때로는 심판도 홈팀에 유리한 판정을 내리니까 홈구장에서 경기하는 것 자체가 advantage(이점, 장점)가 됩니다. 홈팀과 맞서는 상대팀은 visiting team(방문팀)이라고 부르지요.turf war 또는 turf battle이라는 표현도 있습니다. 일정 구역을 놓고 두 세력이 치열하게 싸운다는 뜻입니다. 주로 갱단이나 마피아들이 등장하는 영화에 잘 나오는 단어입니다.