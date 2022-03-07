[영어 이야기] 경제기사에 언급된 금리동결, hold 단어 대신…leave the base rate unchanged로 썼죠

South Korea’s central bank expects consumer inflation to hit an 11-year high this year as oil prices jumped above the $100 a barrel level for the first time since 2014 following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.



The Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday signaled further interest rate hikes later this year after leaving the base rate unchanged at 1.25% considering the impact of external factors such as the escalating crisis in Ukraine on the economy.



The BOK raised its inflation forecast for this year to 3.1%, the highest since 2011 when consumer prices surged 4%, from the previous prediction of 2%. Prices in Asia’s fourth-largest economy rose by a decade-high 2.5% in 2021.



“If the conflict between Russia and Ukraine develops into a full-scale war, that will cause an imbalance in raw materials supply and demand, pushing up domestic prices,” said BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol in a press conference, adding the revised forecast has not reflected the worst case of an all-out war.



해설

The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition 편집장

한국의 중앙은행이 올해 소비자물가가 11년 만에 최고치를 찍을 것으로 전망했다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 영향으로 유가가 2014년 후 처음 배럴당 100달러 이상으로 급등했기 때문이다.한국은행은 지난달 24일 금융통화위원회에서 기준 금리를 1.25%로 동결했다. 하지만 연내 추가적인 금리 인상 가능성을 시사했다. 우크라이나 사태 등 외부 변수가 경제에 미칠 영향을 고려해서다. 올해 물가상승률 전망치는 종전 2%에서 3.1%로 상향 조정했다. 이 수치가 현실화되면 4%의 물가상승률을 기록했던 2011년 후 최대 상승폭이 된다. 지난해 한국 물가상승률은 2.5%로 10년 만에 최고치를 기록했다.이주열 한국은행 총재는 기자회견에서 “만약 러시아와 우크라이나 간 분쟁이 전면전으로 치달으면 원자재 수급에 불균형이 발행해 국내 물가의 상승 요인이 될 것”이라며 “이번 물가상승률 전망치 상향은 전면전이라는 최악의 시나리오는 반영하지 않은 것”이라고 설명했다.물가상승(inflation)과 금리(interest rate), 그리고 중앙은행(central bank)에 대한 영어 표현을 알아봅시다. 각국 중앙은행은 한 달에 한 번 정도 회의를 열고 기준 금리(base rate 혹은 policy rate)를 높이거나(raise) 낮추거나(lower) 동결(hold)하는 결정을 합니다. 경기를 부양하면서도 물가를 안정시키기 위한 이런 활동을 통화정책(monetary policy)이라고 합니다. 본문에서는 금리 동결을 hold 대신 leave the base rate unchanged라고 표현했네요.한국은행은 물가가 지난해 10년 만에 최고(a decade-high)를 기록했는데 올해는 ‘11 year-high’가 될 것으로 예상했습니다. 이런 표현은 경제 기사에서 많이 쓰는 표현이니 익혀두면 좋습니다.본문 내에 현재분사형 표현도 알아둡시다. BOK signaled further interest rate hike 뒤에 오는 after leaving the base rate unchanged의 경우 Having left the base rate unchanged와 같은 의미로 순차적으로 벌어진 일을 자연스럽게 표현했습니다.