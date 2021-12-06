[박동우 교수의 영어 이야기] appear, arrive, fall은 자동사…수동태로 못 써

Assimilation occupies an ambiguous place in democratic thought, one that has shifted greatly over the course of the twentieth century. In the earlier part of the century, assimilation was the crowning concept in social thought about race and ethnicity. It emerged most prominently in the study of ethnic groups arising from immigration, which was assumed to be a movement from less to more developed societies. Assimilation was seen then as a form of liberation from the confines of an ascriptively assigned ethnic group, thus opening up to the individual the wider possibilities of the mainstream society. At the close of the century, by contrast, the role of assimilation has generally been demeaned as a form of compulsion.



《Encyclopedia of Democratic Thought》 중에서



해설

박동우 한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

동화는 민주적 사고에서 중의적인 위치를 차지하는데, 그것은 20세기 동안 많이 변화했다. 20세기 초기에 동화는 인종과 민족성에 관한 사회 사상에서 최고의 개념이었다. 그것은 이주로부터 생겨나게 된 민족에 대한 연구에서 가장 현저히 드러났는데, 이주는 덜 발전된 사회에서 더 발전된 사회로의 이동으로 여겨졌다. 동화는 귀속된 민족 범위로부터의 해방된 형태, 그래서 주류 사회로의 더 큰 가능성을 열어주는 것으로 여겨졌다. 반면, 20세기 후반에 동화의 역할은 강요의 형태로 그 위신이 일반적으로 떨어졌다.한국인이 영어를 구사할 때 가장 흔히 하는 실수 중 하나는 수동태를 과도하게 사용한다는 것입니다. 특히 수동태로 사용될 수 없는 자동사를 수동의 형태로 사용하는 오류를 많이 범합니다. 본문에 있는 문장 “It emerged most prominently in the study of ethnic groups arising from immigration”에서 ‘emerge’는 자동사로 ‘나오다, 드러나다, 부각되다’ 등의 의미를 갖고 있습니다. 그런데 이를 수동태로 잘못 사용하여 “it was emerged[…]”라고 하면 틀린 표현이 됩니다. 또한 ‘비슷한 패턴이 나왔다’는 문장을 emerge를 사용하여 영작할 때, “A similar pattern emerged”라고 하면 올바른 표현이지만 “A similar pattern was emerged”라고 하면 틀린 표현이 됩니다.이처럼 수동태로 사용될 수 없는 자동사임에도 한국인이 수동태로 자주 사용하는 어휘로는 appear, arrive, fall, happen, occur, vanish 등이 있습니다. 먼저 appear는 ‘나타나다’라는 의미를 갖고 있습니다. ‘태양이 구름 뒤에서 나타났다’를 영작할 때 “The sun appeared from behind the clouds”라고 해야지 appear를 수동형으로 사용하여 “The sun was appeared from behind the clouds”라고 하면 틀린 표현이 됩니다. 또한 “The plane was arrived on time”이라고 하면 틀린 표현이고 “The plane arrived on time”이라고 해야 ‘비행기가 정시에 도착했다’라는 의미를 전달합니다. ‘떨어지다’의 의미의 fall도 수동태의 형태로 사용해서는 안 됩니다. ‘작은 남자 아이가 나무에서 떨어졌다’는 의미를 전달하기 위해서는 “The little boy was fallen from the tree”가 아니라 “The little boy fell from the tree”라고 해야 합니다.또한 happen, occur, vanish는 각각 ‘일어나다’ ‘발생하다’ ‘사라지다’의 의미를 갖고 있습니다. 이 어휘는 “I clicked the button, but nothing happened”, “The incident occurred in the locker room”, “When he returned, his car had vanished”에와 같이 능동형으로 사용되어야지 수동형으로 사용되면 틀린 표현이 된다는 것을 알아 두어야 합니다.