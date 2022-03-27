<편집자 주> 미국 웨스트민스터스쿨에서 우크라이나 출신 룸메이트와 공부하고 있는 양현웅 학생이 생글생글에 보내 온 소식입니다.

양현웅(미국 웨스트민스터 스쿨)

Hyunwoong YANG(Westminster School, Simsbury, CT)

웨스트민스터스쿨 2학년 진학을 앞두고 있던 2021년 여름 저는 누가 제 룸메이트가 될지 전혀 몰랐습니다. 처음에 저는 룸메이트와 어떻게 지내야 할까, 룸메이트가 나를 방해하거나 성가시게 하지는 않을까 걱정했습니다. 하지만 걱정할 필요가 없었습니다. 학기가 시작되기 전 줌으로 열린 국제 학생 모임에서 저는 장차 룸메이트가 될 친구와 이야기를 나눌 기회가 있었습니다.제 룸메이트는 올레 아타마니우크라는 우크라이나 친구였는데 저는 그와 20분 정도 대화를 했습니다. 우리는 관심사가 비슷하고 인생의 목표도 비슷해 곧 쉽게 친해지리라는 생각이 들었습니다. 예를 들면 우리 둘은 가을 학기에 축구를 했습니다. 비록 우리는 서로 다른 팀에 속해 있었지만, 주말에는 종종 함께 놀곤 했습니다. 게다가 저와 올레는 AP(선이수)코스 미적분 반에 같이 속해 있어서 종종 도움을 주고받았습니다.우리는 기숙사에서 우크라이나와 한국 문화의 비슷한 점과 다른 점, 그리고 사회 규범에 대해 많이 이야기했습니다. 대화를 나누면서 저는 올레가 예전 룸메이트들보다 똑똑하고 낙천적이며 인내심 있고 교양 있는 성품을 지녔다는 것을 알게 됐습니다.그런데 2월 초부터 우리 방의 분위기가 어두워지기 시작했습니다. 우크라이나와 러시아 사이의 긴장이 높아지기 시작했고 저는 올레가 전쟁이 일어날지도 모른다는 말을 했던 것이 기억났습니다. 우리 둘 다 전쟁이 실제로 일어날 것이라고 믿고 싶지 않았지만 우리가 틀렸습니다. 올레는 수만 명의 러시아군이 크림반도, 로스토프, 솔로티 등 우크라이나 남쪽, 동쪽, 북쪽 국경 지대에 배치되고 있다는 뉴스와 관련 사진을 저에게 보여줬습니다.우리는 걱정하기 시작했습니다. 결국 2022년 2월24일 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령은 우크라이나에 전쟁을 선포했습니다. 처음 며칠 간 올레는 부모님과 친구들이 무사한지 계속해서 전화를 걸어 확인하느라 겨우 몇 시간밖에 못 잤습니다. 저는 제가 할 수 있는 한 올레를 위로하고 도움을 주려고 노력했습니다. 저는 여러 가지 방법으로 기부를 하고, 올레가 제때 식사를 챙길 수 있도록 하고, 그가 필요로 하는 것을 주고, 올레의 공부를 도와줬습니다.그 후 3주 동안 폭격, 러시아와 우크라이나 군인들의 죽음, 민간인 희생자, 파괴된 도시와 마을, 포격, 그리고 여러 나라로 흩어진 우크라이나 난민들에 대한 영상과 메시지가 이어졌습니다. 지난 한 달 동안 저는 우크라이나에서 일어나고 있는 일에 놀라움과 공포를 느꼈습니다.하지만 저에게 가장 인상 깊었던 것은 저의 자랑스러운 룸메이트 올레 아타마니우크를 포함한 우크라이나 국민이 보여준 힘과 회복력입니다. 저는 우크라이나와 전 세계 사람들로부터 자유를 위해 싸운다는 것이 어떤 의미인지를 직접 목격한 것은 행운이라고 생각합니다.During the summer of 2021, before entering my junior year of high school in Westminster, I had no idea who my roommate was going to be. At first, I was anxious about how we would get along, whether he would disturb me or be a nuisance—but I needn’t have worried. Before the start of school, I got the opportunity to talk to my future roommate during an international student gathering via Zoom.My Ukrainian roommate, Oleh Atamaniuk, and I chatted for about 20 minutes and I immediately realized that we would get along quite easily due to our similar interests and goals in life. For instance, we both played soccer in the fall term. Even though we were on different teams, we would often play together during our free time on the weekends. Moreover, Oleh and I were luckily assigned to the same AP Calculus AB class, so we helped each other often.Inside our dorm room, we talked a lot about the similarities and differences between the Ukrainian and Korean cultures and the social norms. As we talked, I realized that Oleh was different from my past roommates due to his intelligence, optimistic mindset, perseverance, and refined personality.The mood in our dorm room took a dark turn around the beginning of February, though. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia were starting to rise and I recall Oleh telling me that war might occur. We both refused to believe that violence could actually start—but we were wrong. Oleh showed me news clips and pictures of tens of thousands of Russian troops being deployed along the southern, eastern, and northern Ukrainian borders in places like Crimea, Rostov, and Soloti.We both started to worry. Eventually, on February 24, 2022, the Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine. For the first few nights, Oleh only got a couple hours of sleep as he constantly called his parents and friends to make sure they were safe. As for me, I just tried to console and help Oleh as much as I could; I made various donations, made sure he ate regularly, provided him with anything he needed, and assisted him with his studies and school work.The next 3 weeks were a succession of videos and messages detailing the various bombings, deaths of Russian and Ukrainian troops, civilian casualties, destruction of cities and towns, usage of artillery, and Ukrainian refugees fleeing to different countries. Throughout the past month, I have been horrified and amazed at what is happening in Ukraine.The strongest impression made on me, though, is the strength and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people, including the man I am proud to call my roommate, Oleh Atamaniuk. I also feel fortunate to have seen firsthand what it means to fight for freedom, from both Ukrainians and people all over the world.