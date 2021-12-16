美 명문 기숙학교 한국인 유학생의 학교 소개

Hyunwoong YANG(Westminster School, Simsbury, CT)



<편집자 주> 미국 웨스트민스터스쿨에 재학 중인 양현웅 학생이 생글생글에 보내 온 유학생 일기입니다.Westminster School is a private, coeducational, boarding and day school in Simsbury, Connecticut that accepts around 20% of applicants. The entire student population is around 400 (75% boarding, 25% day), with students from 25 different states and 30 different countries. It is also a member of the Founders League, a sports league made up of ten college-preparation boarding schools in Connecticut and one in New York.William Lee Cushing, a Yale University alumnus, founded Westminster School as an all-boys school in 1888. Girls were admitted to the school for the first time in 1971. Westminster, like many boarding schools, struggled in the 1970s to compete for a diminishing pool of boarding students.Graham Cole took over as headmaster when Donald Werner resigned in 1993 after 21 years as headmaster. During the Cole years, the school's enrollment increased from 340 to 385 pupils, with 88 members of the teaching staff.Today, Westminster is a community where people know, understand, and care about one another. It offers a vast and diversified program in an intimate, small-school atmosphere. Students mix a demanding academic load that includes college-preparatory, honors, and 23 AP courses with a diverse range of athletic, creative, and extracurricular activities.Family-style meals, student-led assembly and chapel, and countless chances for leadership and cooperation create a strong sense of character in the students, in addition to the excellent engagement to which students willingly dedicate themselves.This is my seventh year studying abroad in the United States. Before coming to Westminster, I attended Rumsey Hall School, a junior boarding school located in Washington Depot, Connecticut. At first, the transition wasn't easy, since I was only eleven years old and it was a brand new experience. Despite that, however, I adjusted quickly due to the supportive faculty members and the welcoming community.I sometimes reflect back to the years at Rumsey and ponder about how I’ve grown physically and mentally throughout the years. Subsequent to my years at Rumsey, I joined the Westminster community without any hesitation. I knew this school had the best academic setting among all the other schools I got accepted into and would let me thrive with a unique school motto: “Grit and Grace.”웨스트민스터스쿨은 미국 코네티컷주 심스버리에 있는 사립 남녀공학 기숙 학교입니다. 전체 재학생은 400명 정도이고, 그 중 75%가 기숙사에서 생활합니다. 미국 내 25개 주 출신 학생들과 전 세계 30개국에서 온 학생들이 다니고 있습니다. 웨스트민스터스쿨은 코네티컷주 10개 학교와 뉴욕주 1개 학교 등 대학 예비 고교로 구성된 스포츠 리그인 파운더스 리그의 회원이기도 합니다.이 학교는 예일대 출신 윌리엄 리 쿠싱이 1888년 설립했습니다. 설립 초기엔 남학생들만 입학하는 학교였습니다. 여학생은 1971년부터 입학했습니다. 웨스트민스터스쿨은 1970년대 학생들을 유치하기 위해 다른 기숙 학교들과 경쟁했는데, 당시는 기숙 학교에 입학하려는 학생들이 줄어들던 시절이었습니다.그레이엄 콜은 21년간 교장으로 재직한 도널드 베르너의 뒤를 이어 1993년 교장으로 취임했습니다. 콜이 교장으로 재임하는 동안 학생 수가 340명에서 385명으로 늘었고, 교원 수는 88명이었습니다.오늘날 웨스트민스터스쿨은 사람들이 서로를 알고 이해하고 배려하며 살아가는 공동체입니다. 친밀한 분위기 속에 광범위하고 다양한 교육 프로그램이 운영됩니다. 학생들은 대학 준비 과정과 우등 과정, 23가지의 AP(선이수) 코스를 포함해 많은 것을 공부해야 합니다. AP 코스는 체육, 창의, 교과 외 활동 등 다양한 과목으로 구성돼 있습니다.가정식으로 제공되는 식사, 학생 주도 모임과 예배 수업, 그리고 학생 스스로가 리더십을 발휘하고 서로 협력할 수 있는 수많은 기회가 있습니다. 학생들은 자발적으로 노력하고 참여하면서 인성을 함양합니다.저는 올해로 7년째 미국에서 유학 중입니다. 웨스트민스터스쿨에 입학하기 전에는 코네티컷주 워싱턴 디폿에 있는 중학 기숙 학교인 럼지홀스쿨에 다녔습니다. 처음에는 나이도 열한 살밖에 되지 않았고 완전히 새로운 경험이었기 때문에 적응이 쉽지 않았습니다. 하지만 선생님들의 지원과 따뜻하게 대해주는 지역 사회 덕분에 빠르게 적응할 수 있었습니다.저는 가끔 럼지홀스쿨에 다니던 때를 떠올리며 지난 시간 동안 제가 육체적, 정신적으로 어떻게 성장했는지 생각해 보곤 합니다. 럼지홀스쿨을 마친 후 저는 아무런 망설임 없이 웨스트민스터스쿨에 들어왔습니다. 저는 이 학교가 제가 입학 허가를 받은 모든 학교 중 최고의 학습 환경을 갖추고 있다는 것을 알고 있었습니다. 그리고 이 학교가 '용기와 은혜'라는 특별한 교육 모토를 바탕으로 저를 성장시켜 줄 것이라는 점도요.